16-year-old shot and wounded outside Tri-Cities home. Suspect on the run

Kennewick police are searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old outside a Conway Place home.

Police and an ambulance were called to the 400 block of South Conway Place shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a teen who had been shot from behind, according to dispatch reports. The shooting was near Westgate Elementary School.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, Kennewick police said in a release.

Investigators said the shooter targeted the teen, and they know each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.