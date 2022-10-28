16-year-old stabbed after altercation in southwestern Sioux Falls, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a 19-year-old after he allegedly stabbed a teen boy and assaulted a woman in an apartment hallway.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of 44th Street and S. Marion Road after receiving a call about an assault happening. By that time a 16-year-old was arriving at a local hospital with stab wounds as well, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Jacob Henry Leroy, 19, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false impersonation and possession of a controlled substance, Clemens said.

Leroy allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old in the stomach after an altercation in the hallway. He was then confronted by an 18-year-old woman who he threw a "chunk" of asphalt at, Clemens said.

The 16-year-old boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The second victim received minor injuries to her hand from the asphalt, Clemens said.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man arrested in southwestern Sioux Falls for stabbing of teen