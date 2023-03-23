16-year-old stabbed, killed in parking lot during fight, Ga. deputies say

A 17-year-old was charged after officials say she stabbed a 16-year-old to death.

Bibb County Sheriff officials said just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of a person stabbed in the Waverly Points Apartments parking lot on Forest Hill Road.

When deputies arrived, they were told that the 16-year-old victim was already taken to Piedmont North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the stabbing occurred during an altercation between several people in the complex parking lot.

Deputies determined the victim was stabbed in the chest. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities detained 17-year-old Zanaria Rshada and later charged her with murder after investigators questioned her.

Rshada also has a warrant out of Lamar County. She is being held without bond.

It is unclear if others will be charged.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Officer at 478-751-7500.

