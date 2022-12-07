16-year-old stabbed multiple times in high school bathroom fight, MS police say

A student was found with “multiple stab wounds” after a fight erupted inside a high school bathroom, police in Mississippi say.

Deputies responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, after a report of a stabbing at Mendenhall High School, according to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office. School staff had separated the students involved by the time authorities arrived.

Investigators said two 16-year-old girls got into an argument in the bathroom and things escalated. One of the teens pulled out an “alleged glass breaker” and stabbed the other with it multiple times, school officials said. No one else was hurt.

The injured student was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. The second student was arrested, though authorities haven’t said what charges she will face.

Neither teen has been named.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” Mendenhall High School Principal Frank Terry wrote in a letter to parents obtained by McClatchy News. “I appreciate school staff for responding quickly and assisting authorities as needed.”

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Mendenhall is about 25 miles southeast of Jackson.

