16-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting at DeKalb County IHOP, police say

A 16-year-old male suffered ‘life-threatening injuries’ in a shooting at a DeKalb County IHOP on Saturday morning, according to police.

DeKalb County police responded to the IHOP on Panola Road in Lithonia in reference to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened just before noon, according to police.

Police said their initial information indicated that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been ‘engaged in an ongoing dispute’.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with Kristina Sivir, the manager of the IHOP who said she and the rest of the staff are ‘devastated.’

“We are currently working with local authorities to piece together the events that unfolded at our Lithonia-based IHOP at this time our priority is taking care of the team members who were impacted,” Sirvir said.

Sirvir said counseling will be made available to team members.

Police did not confirm whether a suspect was arrested.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment

