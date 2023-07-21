16-year-old suffers stabbing injury after fighting off attacker

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a Thursday night stabbing incident in northwest Tallahassee.

A 16-year-old boy was attacked in the 1800 block of Nekoma Court. According to a TPD news release, he suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

"The victim reported that an unknown suspect tried to go into his pockets and he was stabbed as he attempted to fight the suspect off," TPD said.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more updates.

