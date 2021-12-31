16-year-old suspect arrested in shooting at teen birthday party that wounded one person

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old girl during a house party in November, the Fresno Police Department reported Friday.

The shooting occurred late Nov. 21 at home in the 1200 block of North Vagedes Avenue.

Fresno police also said they arrested the woman who rented the house for the teenage birthday party. Police released the woman’s age — 50 — but not her name.

Police said the woman allowed underage party-goers access to alcohol.

On the night of the party, police said some uninvited people were refused entrance into the party.

A short time later, police say a white Mercedes was seen circling through the area multiple times before the teen opened fire from inside the car, striking the 15-year-old victim. Shortly after the attack, she was rushed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Friday.

The teenage suspect faces possible assault and weapons charges, police said.