16-year-old suspect sought in Wilma Rudolph Boulevard shooting

Police are seeking information on a 16-year-old boy who is believed to be involved in a shooting on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old boy.

On April 23, at 9:28 pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a 911 call at the GuestHouse hotel for a person who had been shot.

Police are seeking the boy, who they have identified as the person who shot the victim. Detectives have taken out a juvenile petition for Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact Detective Henry, 931-648-0656, ext. 5343. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Clarksville Police seek 16-year-old in Wilma Rudolph Blvd. shooting