16-year-old teen arrested, accused of shooting another teen near Norland High, police say

A 16-year-old teenager has been arrested on accusations that he shot another teen during a brawl near Miami Norland Senior High in December, Miami Gardens police announced.

The teen was arrested Thursday for attempted first-degree murder, Miami Gardens police said in a Monday news release. The Miami Herald is not naming the teen because he’s a juvenile and police haven’t said if he’s being charged as an adult.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the Dec. 14 incident began as a fight between a group of students in the 19100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, near Miami Norland Senior High, police said. Cellphone video showed students throwing punches and body-slamming each other.

At some point, police say the teen shot another 16-year-old twice in the back. He then left, reportedly in a Hyundai Elantra. The wounded teen, who family members and students identified on TV news as 16-year-old Norland High student Carlton Bridges, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He survived his injuries, NBC6 reports.

Miami Gardens police say the information they received from the community following the shooting helped their Criminal Investigations Division investigate all leads pertaining to the shooting, which eventually led to the teen’s arrest.

