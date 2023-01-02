16-year-old teenage boy in critical condition after shooting at Tampa waterfront

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa early Sunday evening, law enforcement officials say.

The boy was aided by nearby civilians before Tampa Police Department officers arrived at 9pm, officials said in a press release.

Early reports described an altercation that occurred between two groups at the park, according to the Tampa Police Department. A shot was fired by a member of one group and a member of the other, the 16-year-old boy, was struck.

Tampa police detectives said they “do not believe this to be a random act.”

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition, according to the press release.

It is early on in the investigation, and official narratives may change.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 813-231-6130 or download and send a tip through the Tampa Police Department app (TampaPD).