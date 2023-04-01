16-year-old teenager was found dead, after a shooting outside of birthday party

Around 3:27 a.m., an officer responded to a shooting at a Baymeadows road apartment complex on the southside of Jacksonville.

When officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old black male dead on the parking lot.

During their investigation, there was a birthday party inside an apartment in the complex.

As the party began ending, the victim left the apartment alone. Minutes later, someone inside the party heard gunshots.

Then they came outside and located the victim dead.

There are several shell casings on scene. Police continue to investigate.

There are no witnesses or suspect information. No arrests have been made.

JSO asks if anyone was at the party and knows anything to please contact police.

