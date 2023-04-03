16-year-old tossed from Jeep without doors during ride with friends, Texas cops say

A 16-year-old boy was on a ride with friends when he fell from a Jeep without doors, according to local news reports.

Officers with the Houston Police Department were called to a Kingwood neighborhood late Saturday, April 1, KHOU reported.

Authorities learned the teenager took his seatbelt off and held onto a strap instead, according to KIAH. Police said the strap broke before he was tossed from the vehicle.

He was with four friends at the time of the incident, KTRK reported.

The teen was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital in critical condition, KIAH reported.

Authorities do not expect charges to be filed, according to KHOU. An investigation is ongoing.

Kingwood is about 30 miles northeast of Houston.

