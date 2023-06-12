16-year-old tracks girlfriend’s phone, then shoots her ex-boyfriend dead, WA cops say

A 16-year-old boy tracked his girlfriend’s location through her phone and shot her ex-boyfriend dead in Washington, police said.

Jesus Castaneda-Peraza is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Fabian Gonzalez at about 9:32 a.m. on May 30 in the Seattle suburb of Auburn, police said in an arrest report.

Before the shooting, Castaneda-Peraza found his girlfriend’s location and left Auburn Riverside High School after his first period, police said.

His girlfriend was with Gonzalez, so he waited in a parking lot until Gonzalez’s car passed, authorities said based on traffic camera footage.

Then Castaneda-Peraza followed the vehicle for about two blocks, police said.

Once Castaneda-Peraza was next to Gonzalez’s vehicle, he shot the man three times at “near point-blank range” from the passenger side, police said.

His girlfriend, who had been driving at the time of the shooting, got out of the car and ran into Castaneda-Peraza’s vehicle, multiple witnesses told police.

The two fled to Gresham, Oregon, where they were both arrested a day after the shooting, police said.

Castaneda-Peraza is being tried as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He faces a sentencing range of about 26 years to 34 years.

He is set to be arraigned on June 14.

The teen was convicted on two counts of second-degree attempted robbery less than six months ago, prosecutors said in the charging documents. He was accused of holding two people at gunpoint.

