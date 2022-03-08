16-year-old wanted in fatal McDonald's shooting turns himself in, Phoenix police say

McDonald's on South 51st Avenue and West Baseline Road in Phoenix where two men were shot, one of them fatally, on March 2, 2022.

Christopher Track, 16, turned himself in on Monday to the Phoenix Police Department in the fatal shooting at a Phoenix McDonald's last week, police said.

Police identified Track as a suspect in the shooting that happened Wednesday at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police said they suspected that Track shot and killed 16-year-old Prince Nedd at the restaurant. Nedd was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses told police that Nedd was in a fight with another male, Sgt. Vincent Cole said Wednesday.

On Friday, evidence showed Track leaving the McDonald's and police were asking the public for help locating him.

It was not immediately clear what charges Track was facing or if he would be tried as an adult.

