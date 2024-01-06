16-year-old wanted for murder of Ohio 14-year-old arrested by US Marshals

A 16-year-old wanted for the killing of an Ohio teen was arrested by US Marshals on Friday.

The teen was wanted for aggravated murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old in Cleveland in November, according to the US Marshals.

Braylon Hardges was found shot near E. 93rd Street and Edmunds Avenue in Cleveland on Nov. 5, according to WOIO in Cleveland. He was taken to a Cleveland hospital where he later died.

The US Marshals and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested the teen suspect in Parma Friday afternoon. The arrest happened after the teen tried to barricade himself inside a house.

“It is tragic that a 14-year-old was killed due to senseless gun violence,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

The suspect has not been identified.