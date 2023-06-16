16-year-old Wichita boy arrested on suspicion of murder in shooting, police say

Police arrested a 16-year-old Wichita boy in a south Wichita fatal shooting, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Friday.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Rashaad Hollingsworth. The Wichita man was found shot in the upper body when police responded to a call at 10:07 p.m. June 10 in the 2300 block of East MacArthur.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

“During the investigation, detectives learned that Hollingsworth was driving his 2011 Chevy Traverse when the incident occurred,” Rebolledo said in a news release. “The suspect produced a handgun and shot Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth lost control of the vehicle and collide with a structure on the side of the road. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.”

Asked by email if the suspect was in the vehicle with the victim, Rebolledo said the investigation is ongoing. He said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call police detectives at 316-268-4407.

This appears to be the city’s 12th homicide of the year. There were 22 at this time last year.