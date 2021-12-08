16 people arrested in statewide gambling scheme, Seminole County sheriff says

Sixteen people allegedly involved in an illegal countywide casino operation were arrested Wednesday following a months-long investigation into a scheme involving gamblers who were mostly people “living on a fixed income,” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters.

Two others are slated to be arrested later in the day as part of an investigation by the City-County Investigative Bureau, Lemma added, with all 18 suspects to be charged in connection to establishing and running eight game centers throughout the county.

The charges include racketeering and running an illegal lottery, both felonies, along with keeping a house of gaming and possessing and delivery of gaming machines.

Lemma said many of the establishments were located in strip plazas where they “had either no markings at all or a misrepresentation of what the business was,” including a pawn shop and a marketing business.” Patrons, who Lemma added were “disproportionately” seniors, had to be known by operators beforehand through personal connections.

“Once they were recognizable by the operator, they would then be granted access in and the door would be locked behind them,” which would reopen when people wanted to leave, Lemma said.

Investigators were made aware of the illegal operations by tipsters who were customers there. None of the customers will be charged, said Lemma, referring to them as victims.

“We have absolutely no desire to prosecute people who were in there as customers just putting your money in the machine. We want to help you,” he said.

Tens of thousands of dollars were found so far in hundreds of game machines seized by investigators from gambling centers in Altamonte Springs, Sanford, Longwood and Casselberry. Many of the suspects are not from the area, Lemma said, but their names have not yet been released.

“Here in Seminole County, we’re not going to pass this buck onto somebody else by simply seizing the equipment and allowing them to open shop somewhere else,” said Lemma, adding that about half of the people nabbed in the sting have been arrested on similar charges in the past “but were never prosecuted.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

creyes-rios@orlandosentinel.com