16 people displaced after fire engulfs portion of North Austin apartment complex

Multiple people were displaced from their home at a North Austin apartment complex after a Thursday morning fire engulfed the building in flames, the Austin Fire Department said.

The fire department arrived to the scene at 5:15 a.m. to extinguish the fire at the Bent Tree apartment complex, located at 8425 Bent Tree Road, near North MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1).

The fire was contained to one building and affected eight units and 16 residents, though no injuries were reported, the fire department said. A CapMetro bus was called to keep the affected residents warm, and they have been taken into the care of the Central Texas branch of the Red Cross, which will find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fire displaces multiple people at North Austin apartment complex