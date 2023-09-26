16 people shot in 3 days; latest shootout in Jacksonville wounds 6. Here's what we know.

Three days and 16 people shot. That's what's been happening in Jacksonville with the latest being a late-night shootout at an apartment complex that resulted in six casualties, but all survived.

The shootings have occurred across the city and one in Jacksonville Beach. Five of the victims were killed, including a 3-year-old girl who was with a group of people in the middle of an apparent transaction involving a dog. The reasons have varied and some are still unknown. Only one arrest has been reported.

The city is up to 111 homicides so far this year. That compares to 118 at the same time in 2022, a year that ended with a staggering 167 total killings.

Following is what the Times-Union knows about the shootings since Saturday.

4200 block of West Moncrief Road

10:30 p.m. Monday — A shootout between a least two individuals resulted in five people being taken to a hospital with injuries deemed not life-threatening and a sixth with a graze wound who refused medical treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office. Their ages ranged from the late teens to mid-30s.

No witnesses had come forward at the time the Sheriff's Office alerted the media to the shooting and the victims were not cooperative. So it was unknown what prompted the gunfire.

3000 block of Fourth Street Circle

1:30 p.m. Monday — A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. The initial investigation determined the victim and shooter are known to each other. The suspect confronted the victim about their relationship while shot him without provocation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No arrest or name of the suspect has been announced.

100 block of Fourth Avenue North and 500 block of First Street North

9 p.m. Sunday — Witnesses said they saw a man wearing a Trevor Lawrence jersey and a woman get into a physical altercation outside the O-Ku sushi restaurant in Jacksonville Beach. Employees broke up the fight and the man headed across the street. The woman followed him and fired several shots. The victim staggered back toward the restaurant bleeding from several parts of his body and collapsed on the sidewalk.

Hate crime: In the wake of a sinister act, Dollar General victims will be remembered for goodness

The next day police arrested 28-year-old Akiyah Denis Price. A GoFundMe identified the victim as 25-year-old Matthew Swiger.

"Anyone who knew Matthew would tell you the same thing - Full of life, love for his family, the Jaguars #1 fan, the favorite uncle and always looking for his next adventure," a friend posted. "But for reasons no one will ever understand, someone he knew took his life last night."

11000 block of Beach Boulevard

10 a.m. Sunday — Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound. Medical rescue personnel transported him to a hospital but he did not survive. The Sheriff's Office said It happened in the complex but not inside a residence.

Little else has been released, and the Sheriff's Office also lists his age as unknown.

4000 block of North Liberty Street

5 a.m. Sunday — Officers were notified of a gunshot victim who showed up at a hospital. The 21-year-old victim had been shot in the knee and a friend drove him to the hospital. A second victim arrived with a laceration to his head, but no gunshot wound.

The Sheriff's Office said it appears the incident may have started as a fight in the parking lot of the Nolo Riders motorcycle club.

7200 block of East Ken Knight Drive

4 a.m. Sunday — Officers were notified of a person shot near Ken Knight Drive and Friden Drive and located a 49-year-old man with a gunshot to his knee. No other details were released.

8800 block of A.C. Skinner Parkway

10 p.m. Saturday — A group of five people including a 3-year-old child went to the JTB Apartments to possibly conduct the private sale of a dog when a dispute ensued outside and several shots were fired. Four of the five were struck, killing the child and two men, 23 and 24 years old, according to the Sheriff's Office. The other victim survived. Two men were seen fleeing the scene, possibly in a black sedan.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the child Kae’Lynn Marie Matthews. Her mother also posted her agony on her Facebook: "3 years old. I can give you 3 MILLION reasons why i needed her. MY GIRL MY WHOLE WORLD im falling apart lord ! I PRAYED I PRAYED. mommy so sorry i feel like i failed where it matters most."

Otis Anderson Jr.: Jacksonville football star is killed in shooting over dog bite; father arrested

One of her grandmothers added "my GRANDBABY IS NO LONGER HERE WITH ME…I’ll never get to see my baby playing/running around no more…it breaks me down seeing other kids playing around."

Her other grandmother also posted on her Facebook that "I have NO words. I miss my K- Boogie."

Little has come out about the other victims.—

5100 block of Susquehanna Street

3 p.m. Saturday — Officers located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. No other details were released.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Six people shot; mass shooting adds to Jacksonville violence