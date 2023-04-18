These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
Apr. 18—Sixteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday with the following charges:
Dakota G. Walden, 29: assault, obstructing official business.
Melecio H. Guzman, 40, of Springfield: aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Kenneth M. Beaty, 27, of Springfield: failure to verify current address.
Apryl M. Elzerlian, 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Darrell Strickland, 41: possession of cocaine.
Christopher Neal, 41: harassment with a bodily substance.
Thomas H. Brown, 72, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Brandon C. S. Bowen, 24, of Urbana: menacing by stalking, violating protection order.
Christopher A. Giles, 46, of Springfield: obstructing official business.
Chad M. Conley, 32: violating protection order.
Michael J. Ferrell, 25, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Andre L. Enoch Jr., 25, of Springfield: having weapons under disability.
Jaronte D. Tillman, 30, of Springfield: burglary.
Matthew S. Moore, 40: telecommunications harassment.
Jeffery Goss, 53, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.
Jamiece Ellis, 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.