These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sydney Dawes, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Oct. 5—These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Luke A. Adams, 30: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Gregory A. Wallace, 52: domestic violence.

Tayshawn M. Heatly, 21, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Randy L. Zachary, 46, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.

Benjamin Diss, 46: failure to comply.

Bradley L. Brown, 39, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Kyle W. O'Connor, 32: aggravated burglary, violating a protection order.

Gaynor L. Gillam, 67, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

David C. Caroppoli, 40, of New Carlisle: forgery.

David R. Caroppoli, 60: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Christopher Patrick, 28, of Bellefontaine: carrying weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated menacing.

Christopher M. Russell, 43, of Springfield: falsification.

Joseph Insley, 35: vehicular vandalism.

Allexandra J. Adams, 36: abusing harmful intoxicants.

Jackie Eubank, 59: violating protection order.

Mark Arend, 50: violating protection order.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories