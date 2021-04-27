These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
Apr. 27—These 16 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Samuel Bush, 45, of Springfield: forgery.
Jamaal Fleming, 38, of Springfield: escape, obstructing official business.
Robert Seagraves Jr., 40: failure to comply, obstructing official business.
David Surbaugh, 25: two counts of endangering children, having weapons under disability, two counts of tampering with evidence.
David Surbaugh, 25: aggravated possession of drugs.
Matthew Simms, 30, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Allexandra Adams, 35, of Springfield: abusing harmful intoxicants.
Savon Dearmond, 26, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Tremon Riggins, 21, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Antonio Floyd, 36, of Springfield: attempted murder, felonious assault.
Pamela Sisco, 57, of New Carlisle: inducing panic.
Travis Baker, 30, of Medway: theft, tampering with evidence.
Thomas Palmer, 59, of Dayton: aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under teh influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.
Riley Ogden, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle.
Katina Kramer aka Katina Brakeall, 50, of Springfield: trepass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Misty Matthews, 32, of South Charleston: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of herion, aggravated possession of drugs.
Jordan Riley, 21, of Springfield: two counts of violating a protection order.