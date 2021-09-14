These 16 people were indicted in Clark County

Sep. 14—These 16 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

John Wesley Skaggs, 35, of Springfield: robbery.

Charles Hatcher III, 20: theft, receiving stolen property.

Roger A. Grout, 34: two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Carmen Threats, 36, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Justin K. Jackson, 38, of New Carlisle: three counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Michael D. Simms, 35: aggravated possession of drugs.

Janeil Walter Scott Portman, 20, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.

Adam J. Howard, 35, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Deairco M. Wilson, 30, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Ja'Heim C. M. Jefferson, 18, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana.

Ronald D. Culp, 47, of Springfield: burglary.

Christopher Reed, 43: three counts of burglary.

Dionte T. Moore, 21, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal or police officer.

Terence L. Collins, 32, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Guy W. Lewis, 36: failure to comply, felonious assault.

Amber N. Parks, 28, of Urbana: theft.