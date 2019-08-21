1 / 32

35 Ways To Make Baked Potatoes Even More Amazing

First thing's first: Here's the best way to bake a potato. Once you've got that covered, quit only topping them with sour cream and calling it a day. There's a world of options out there, from turning them into a breakfast boat to stuffing them with buffalo chicken. Plus, try our amazing twice baked potatoes and genius baked potato toppings!

We'll use any excuse to use the phrase "fully loaded."

