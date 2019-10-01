16 recently discovered exoplanets could offer our best chance of finding alien life outside the solar system

NASA/JPL-Caltech





Scientists detected water vapor on a potentially habitable planet last month — a major step in the hunt for alien life.

The discovery was the culmination of a decade-long search that began when NASA shot the Kepler space telescope into orbit in 2009.

The telescope used what's known as the transit method to look for exoplanets (worlds outside our solar system), launching a new era of planetary discovery. Kepler watched over 530,000 stars for tiny dips in brightness that could be caused by a planet passing in front of the star — transits, in other words. Since then, astronomers have discovered over 4,000 exoplanets, and another 4,000-plus candidates are waiting to be confirmed with further observation.

This data has taught us that Earth-like worlds may not be so rare. In fact, planets between the sizes of Earth and Neptune seem to be the most common type in the galaxy.

One recent analysis of Kepler data estimated that 20% to 50% of stars have small, possibly rocky planets orbiting in their habitable zones — the range of distances from a star in which a planet's surface temperature could allow for liquid water. That means there could be up to 10 billion Earth-like planets in our galaxy.

Kepler retired last year after the telescope ran out of fuel, but it has passed the planet-hunting torch to the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

Here are 16 of the exoplanets we know about so far that have the greatest potential for alien life.

In the atmosphere of super-Earth K2-18b, which is potentially habitable, scientists discovered water vapor.

Scientists think K2-18b is either a rocky planet like Earth or an icy planet with high concentrations of water in its interior.

The planet is much closer to its star than Earth is to the sun, but it receives only slightly more radiation because its red dwarf star is much smaller and cooler than our sun.

Researchers calculated that the planet has a similar temperature to Earth — somewhere in the range of about minus 99 degrees to 116 degrees Fahrenheit.







That planet is our "best candidate for habitability," according to Angelos Tsiaras, the lead author of a paper about the finding.

That's because K2-18b is the only known planet outside our solar system with water, an atmosphere, and a temperature range that could support liquid water on its surface.

"We were extremely excited to see these results," Tsiaras said.

However, the hydrogen-rich atmosphere seems to form a dense envelope of gas that would make any life on K2-18b quite different from that on Earth.

Other exoplanets could hold water, too, but more research is needed to find out for sure. Kepler-22b, for example, could be an ocean world with 60-degree-Fahrenheit temperatures.