16 new recruits join Detroit police force as community grieves officer's death

Two days after a Detroit police officer was killed in the line of duty, Detroit Police Chief James White welcomed 16 new members to the force.

The graduation ceremony on Friday came as the city continues to mourn the death of Loren Courts, 40, a Detroit police officer who served five years on the force before he was fatally shot Wednesday evening on the city's west side.

"As I stand in front of you, to give you these words of praise and gratitude, the reality of it is this is a very dark day for our department. We are reeling," White said, speaking before the new recruits and their loved ones.

"We were robbed of a great police officer, but more importantly this community was robbed of a great person, a great man, a great father, a great husband. It's a sad day. (Courts) was a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, and more, served the citizens with distinction, pride and professionalism."

Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts.

Further details about Courts, the incident Wednesday evening and the suspect are coming to light as officials and the community grapple with the greatest question: Why?

A shootout

Responding to a "shots fired" call on the city's west side, Courts and his partner Amanda Hudgens arrived at the scene at Joy Road and Marlowe Street at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Before Courts could step out of the vehicle, he was shot from an apartment window.

The scene at Joy Road and Marlowe Street where blood and medical gloves still lay in the middle of the street in Detroit on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Loren Courts, a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was shot and killed by a man with an assault rifle here on Wednesday evening.

Hudgens applied pressure to the gunshot wound as eight other officers arrived, according to DPD officials. Two officers retrieved rifles from their vehicles just before the suspected gunman came out of the apartment building and walked toward police.

Officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect, Ehmani Davis, 19, was fatally shot.

Courts was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

'My babies need him'

Courts' wife Kristine Courts took to social media Thursday morning to express her grief and to say she already missed his hugs and smile.

"I write this not for you to say I’m so sorry but because this man was so much more than a police officer," she wrote, calling her husband, "an amazing dad, my best friend and the man I married."

A family portrait sits on the dining room table at Larry and Lillian Courts Detroit home on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Pictured left to right, front row to back are Leslie Courts, mother Lillian Courts, Lynette Courts, and brothers Larry, Loren and Lance Courts in a picture taken by their father and husband Larry Courts in 2019. Loren Courts, a five year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was shot and killed by a man with an assault rifle at Joy Road and Marlowe Street on Wednesday evening. Larry Courts, a 32-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department and father to Loren Courts said, "God needed him more than we did down here."

She said that he was so much more than just a police officer to her and their two children, and to them he was Batman.

"I can’t begin to imagine how we are going to live without him. My babies need him. I need him. I keep thinking I’m going to wake up from this nightmare and he’s going to come home."

Courts' parents, Lillian and Larry, spoke with the Free Press about how the family is coping with the loss. In short, they're not, Lillian said, and they're struggling to process that Loren is gone.

"He was just an all-around good guy — I'm not just saying that because he's my son," said Larry Courts Sr, who is a retired sergeant of the Detroit Police Department. "We get up, the sun will rise. We will continue on. We will make sure his kids are taken care of, and not forgotten."

Lillian and Larry Courts sit in their Detroit home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the day after their son Loren Courts, a five-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was shot and killed by a man with an assault rifle at Joy Road and Marlowe Street in Detroit on Wednesday evening. Courts sr., a 32-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department said, "God needed him more than we did down here."

Messages of sympathy poured in from government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and others who echoed calls for gun reform to curb violence. White said Courts' death should serve as the tipping point.

"I'm not mad," White said. "Mad is a useless emotion. I'm focused. This is unacceptable, and this should be the line. Whatever your tipping point is, this should be it."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement that she is mourning "the senseless death of Detroit police officer Loren Counts" and offered her condolences to his family.

She also called for more action to stop gun violence.

"Every resource imaginable," she said, "needs to be provided to keep all of us safe — especially our children and the brave men and women in law enforcement that risk their lives every day in the face of escalating violence."

The gun and the warrant

About two weeks before Wednesday's tragedy, police sought an assault with intent to murder warrant for Davis, the suspect, from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said his office agreed to authorize weapons-related charges against Davis after a June 9 shooting in Eastpointe, but the charges were being processed and had not been presented to a judge.

He said no one was shot in the incident, and no assault charges were authorized against Davis as the evidence didn't lend itself to that charge at that time.

A photo of the weapon used: a Draco 7.62 semiautomatic pistol used by the suspect during a press conference regarding the officer that was killed in the line of duty at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on July 7, 2022.

White questioned whether Wednesday's incident could have been avoided if Davis was behind bars.

"We started something now where, once we get a victim of a shooting or a perpetrator of a shooting, we look at 'should they even be out?' " White said Thursday. "Should they be out, should they be incarcerated right now? Oftentimes, we find they're awaiting their court date on a serious felony."

Lucido said his office received warrant requests June 21 or June 22 and it has an average turnaround time for review of seven to 10 business days, not including weekends or holidays, such as the recent Fourth of July holiday.

He noted police did not ask to expedite the charges.

In Wednesday's shooting, Davis used a Draco semiautomatic pistol, similar to an AK-47, but the weapon has a shorter barrel and is classified as a pistol because it has no shoulder stock.

The chief said, generally speaking, he doesn't think people need assault-style weapons.

Scene photo showing the offender during a press conference as Detroit Police Chief James E. White provides an update regarding the officer that was killed in the line of duty at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Detroit on July 7, 2022.

"Regardless of where you stand politically on owning a weapon, these assault weapons are ridiculous in our communities, and they're causing death, period."

Prior to Wednesday, Davis pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was sentenced to a year of probation, which ended in March, court records show. He had a pending misdemeanor disturbing the peace case from May and was scheduled for a pretrial hearing July 8, according to Eastpointe district court records.

A GoFundMe campaign for the Courts family was launched Thursday and has raised nearly $32,000 thus far.

Free Press reporters Frank Witsil, Emma Stein, Andrea May Sahouri, Christina Hall and Jasmin Barmore contributed to this report.

