16 Republican governors urge Biden EPA to roll back proposed electric vehicle standards

Sixteen Republican governors are calling on the Biden administration to walk back electric vehicle standards, saying Americans just aren't that interested in battery-powered cars and trucks.

In an open letter released Monday and lead by Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, the Republican governors oppose an Environmental Protection Agency proposal that would establish the most ambitious pollution standards for cars and vehicles in the agency’s history.

In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the EPA is pushing for more than two-thirds of new cars sold in 2032 to be electric.

“Instead of using government mandates to drive the vehicle market, allow American consumers to maintain choice in the types of vehicles they choose to drive,” the letter states. “While we are not opposed to the electric vehicle marketplace, we do have concerns with federal government mandates that penalize retailers and do not reflect the will of the consumer.”

The letter is signed by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

No Democratic governors signed the letter.

The group of governors also outlined the need for stronger infrastructure supporting domestic electric vehicle battery production, grid capacity and charging stations.

Although the EPA won't require automakers to use specific technology to meet its goals, it hopes the proposed standards will reduce air pollution and increase electric vehicle manufacturing rates.

“The proposed standards do not mandate the use of a specific technology — and EPA expects vehicles with internal combustion engines and zero-emission vehicle technologies will both play important roles in reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the EPA said in an email.

The draft rule is currently in the interagency review process after receiving more than 250,000 public comments, according to the EPA.

