16% of residents of front-line territories read Russian news – KIIS survey data

For 97% of Ukraine’s front-line territory residents, staying informed about Ukrainian news is vital, but 16% of them also read propaganda-infused Russian news.

These findings are based on a surveyconducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from Aug. 7 to 19 in ten front-line regions, published on Oct. 27.

The survey data indicates that 78% of respondents read the news on a daily basis, with most front-line residents relying on national and local sources for their news.

Among those who read Russian news, 6% do so daily. Of these readers, 44% utilize both pro-government and opposition sources, 22% stick to pro-government sources, and 21% prefer opposition sources.

Common reasons residents read Russian news include comparing information (14%) and finding the presentation of information in Russia interesting (14%). Additionally, 11% read them due to pro-Russian sentiments, while another 11% seek information about events in the occupied territories due to their importance to Ukraine.

When asked about the type of news they would like to receive more frequently, 57% expressed a desire for updates on the progress of the war.

Regarding trustworthy public figures, 37% named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, followed by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi at 18%. Another 10% of the population trust information from former advisor to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych, while 9% rely on information from TV host and volunteer Serhiy Prytula, and the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov.

The survey was commissioned by the Transformation of Communications in Ukraine project, which is a program funded by USAID.

Sociologists conducted the survey through online interviews with 1,000 adult residents of front-line regions.

The margin of error, with a 95% confidence level and without considering design effects and specific research method characteristics, did not exceed 3.1%.

However, sociologists note that in the conditions of war, additional systematic deviations in the sample may occur due to Russian aggression.

