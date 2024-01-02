16 Russian Tu-95 bombers launch cruise missiles: air-raid warnings issued in Ukraine

Air-raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strike.

Source: Defence Forces of South of Ukraine; Kyiv City State Administration; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Мапа alerts.in.ua о 5.00

Map showing air-raid warnings issues in Ukrainian oblasts marked in pink. Source: alerts.in.ua as of 06:00 on 2 January 2024

Details: Air-raid warnings were initially issued in the south of Ukraine, in several central oblasts, and in the city of Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force said there was a threat of Russian Tu-95MS jets launching cruise missiles on Ukraine, with 16 Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the air.

By 06:23, air-raid warnings were issued in the rest of Ukraine.

Map showing air-raid warnings issues in Ukrainian oblasts marked in pink. Source: alerts.in.ua as of 06:23 on 2 January 2024

At 06:25, the Russian missiles were spotted in Sumy Oblast heading towards the city of Myrhorod (Poltava Oblast).

At 06:28, there was a threat of a ballistic missile attack in Kharkiv.

At 06:38, more missiles were spotted in Sumy Oblast heading in the southwest direction.

At 06:40, the Ukrainian military said another missile was heading from the south towards the city of Kropyvnytskyi.

At 06:41, another missile was seen in the vicinity of Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi in Kyiv Oblast; it was heading west.

At 06:45, several missiles were spotted where Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts meet; they were also heading west.

Residents of Kropyvnytskyi were urged to take shelter as the missiles appeared to be heading in the direction of the city.

At 06:47, one cluster of missiles was in the vicinity of the city of Myrhorod (Poltava Oblast) and was heading west, and another cluster of Russian missiles was entering Sumy Oblast.

At 06:51, missiles were seen in Kherson Oblast, heading northwest.

Severa missiles were advancing from Sumy Oblast, via Poltava Oblast, and towards Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

At 06:57, several missiles were still in the vicinity of the city of Kaniv, which is near the administrative border between Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts, and were advancing west.

Several missiles were heading from Kherson Oblast to Kirovohrad Oblast.

Missiles were also seen in the east of Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west.

At 06:58, a missile was spotted heading towards Vinnytsia Oblast.

Previously: Nine Tu-95MS strategic bomber jets took off from Russia’s Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast in the early hours of 2 January.

