I Personally Believe These People Should NOT Be Bosses, And Here Are The Screenshots To Prove It
Warning: Some posts include subjects of verbal abuse. Please proceed with caution.
1."Throwback to when I told my boss I was in the hospital, and she sent me a paragraph saying she didn't understand why I couldn't work."
2."My boss wanted me to come in on days that I requested off, then threatened me when I said no."
3."I got yelled at for not checking my emails when I'm not at work. I'm salary, and easily reach 40 hours a week — why should I be responsible for when I'm not at work? My boss then emailed the team and said we have to let him know when we are going to be out of contact during our time off."
4."My former boss trying to tell people they have to clock out for bathroom breaks."
5."My boss (who owns an insurance agency known for good hands) fired me because my mom died and my son had to quarantine on the same day."
6."My boss sent out this email threatening discipline if we don't attend these weekly meetings, but I work nights from 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m."
7."I just started working here 3 days ago, and I received this in an email from my boss."
8."My boss denied my medical request a month in advance, and it was the first time I've ever requested a day off."
9."My boss refused to pay me for working 9 full hours."
10."I texted [this to] my boss after I tested positive for COVID."
11."I put in my notice because my boss asked me if I could change the day I put my dog to sleep."
12."My abusive ex-boss emailed me today asking for code I already provided when I left 'by tomorrow.' I quit this job months ago."
13."I asked my boss for a bonus after working overtime during one of the top 5 biggest events in my state."
14."My 16-year-old daughter working her first summer job received this message from her boss."
15."My boss went radio silent after I asked for my checks."
16.And: "I quit my job yesterday, and this was my boss's reply."
Note: Some posts have been edited for length and/or clarity.