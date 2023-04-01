Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

If you've ever had to search for a job — or, if you happen to be on the job search right now! — then you know that it's not for the faint of heart. In fact, sometimes it can be downright miserable.

"I hate this. Every part of it."

CBC

Why? There are a ton of reasons, but some of the biggest offenses include extreme and ridiculous job application questions , unprofessional recruiters, and a severe lack of transparency when it comes to payment and salaries. If you're a frustrated job seeker who wants to feel seen, please continue reading and take a gander at some of these rage-inducing screenshots.

1. This job that literally expected employees to PAY to work there.

2. This recruiter who set up an interview and then was like, "Ehhh, nvm I don't really feel like it."

3. This job posting that might as well have not posted a salary range at all:

4. This recruiter who tried to keep the salary a *fun little secret*.

5. This poor soul who went through EIGHT rounds of interviews only to get rejected in the eleventh hour:

6. This joke of an establishment who wants candidates to wait until they are literally unemployed and starving before they apply.

7. This recruiter who accepted a candidate's salary range and then basically tried to offer them half of what they asked:

8. This job that won't accept anything below "God" level:

9. This job application that involves paying for your own drug test:

10. This recruiter who tried to dance around the salary question by saying getting paid is "just a bonus."

11. This application for an entry level job that asked for a FULL WEEK of work before they'd even consider hiring:

12. Something unique about me? I need this job to feed and clothe myself:

13. This recruiter who actually thought waiting 11 minutes to hear back counted as "communication issues."

14. This coffee shop that expected their baristas to get VERY existential:

15. This job that straight up lied about a job being remote and then canceled an interview because of it: