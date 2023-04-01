Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

ABC News
Millions of people will begin to lose their health insurance on Saturday, as five states begin the unwinding of a pandemic-era protection that kept people from being removed from the Medicaid rosters. During the public health emergency, states were required to keep people on Medicaid without the often yearly reapplication process normally in place. "We're now in a position within just a couple of days where states can begin to disenroll people — to redo their rosters for Medicaid — and this continuous coverage requirement is no longer going to be in place," Dr. Avenel Joseph, vice president of policy for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told ABC News.