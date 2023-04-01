Going Through Eight Rounds Of Interviews Only To Get Rejected, And 15 Other Things Fed Up Job Seekers Will Feel In Their BONES

If you've ever had to search for a job — or, if you happen to be on the job search right now! — then you know that it's not for the faint of heart. In fact, sometimes it can be downright miserable.

&quot;I hate this. Every part of it.&quot;
CBC

Why? There are a ton of reasons, but some of the biggest offenses include extreme and ridiculous job application questions, unprofessional recruiters, and a severe lack of transparency when it comes to payment and salaries. If you're a frustrated job seeker who wants to feel seen, please continue reading and take a gander at some of these rage-inducing screenshots.

1.This job that literally expected employees to PAY to work there.

&quot;The employee is required to pay $500...&quot;
u/PassedPawn360 / Via reddit.com

2.This recruiter who set up an interview and then was like, "Ehhh, nvm I don't really feel like it."

&quot;Not today&quot;
u/Fantastic_Speed_4638 / Via reddit.com

3.This job posting that might as well have not posted a salary range at all:

&quot;$5,000/yr - $600,000/yr....&quot;
u/upstatedreaming3816 / Via reddit.com

4.This recruiter who tried to keep the salary a *fun little secret*.

&quot;I do not have fixed salary range, they have just mentioned as open&quot;
u/layneroll / Via reddit.com
u/layneroll / Via reddit.com

5.This poor soul who went through EIGHT rounds of interviews only to get rejected in the eleventh hour:

&quot;I totally understand and will surely keep your informed should something come up or any changes here&quot;
u/Captain_Cheesy / Via reddit.com

6.This joke of an establishment who wants candidates to wait until they are literally unemployed and starving before they apply.

&quot;I do not schedule interviews for candidates that are currently employed full-time&quot;
u/Clid51 / Via reddit.com

7.This recruiter who accepted a candidate's salary range and then basically tried to offer them half of what they asked:

Screenshot of an email exchange
u/ifx90478 / Via reddit.com
u/ifx90478 / Via reddit.com

8.This job that won't accept anything below "God" level:

&quot;Seeking 'God' level talent for senior google PPC position&quot;
u/ThrowAwayAcctRec / Via reddit.com

9.This job application that involves paying for your own drug test:

&quot;You must be medically fit to perform and willing to attend a medical assessment at your own expense.&quot;
u/hopelylove / Via reddit.com

10.This recruiter who tried to dance around the salary question by saying getting paid is "just a bonus."

&quot;We do not disclose salary ranges until we've had an opportunity to fully assess your qualifications.&quot;
u/Bridge23Ux / Via reddit.com

11.This application for an entry level job that asked for a FULL WEEK of work before they'd even consider hiring:

&quot;Do a test task - it takes 1 week&quot;
u/Quirky-Rip4102 / Via reddit.com

12.Something unique about me? I need this job to feed and clothe myself:

A question on Indeed
u/wholockedat221b / Via reddit.com

13.This recruiter who actually thought waiting 11 minutes to hear back counted as "communication issues."

&quot;I was no longer being considered for a position because of 'communication issues'&quot;
u/sallyxskellington / Via reddit.com

14.This coffee shop that expected their baristas to get VERY existential:

&quot;What do you want to have written on your gravestone one day and how is this position going to help you achieve that?&quot;
u/coffeeshopboi / Via reddit.com

15.This job that straight up lied about a job being remote and then canceled an interview because of it:

&quot;Although the position is remote, the candidates must be local to Malvern, PA.&quot;
u/WROL / Via reddit.com
&quot;If only you had known the remote job was not actually remote....&quot;
u/WROL / Via reddit.com

16.And finally, this candidate who asked for feedback and got this super helpful and constructive response:

&quot;Unfortunately, we do not think we will be a good fit for you.&quot;
u/carleyburr / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of an email asking why someone didn't get a job
u/carleyburr / Via reddit.com
&quot;There is not a specific reason that we can tell you that we did not think we would be a good fit.&quot;
u/carleyburr / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/recruitinghell and r/antiwork

