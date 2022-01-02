16 Screenshots That Prove Student Loans Are Just One Big Scam

·3 min read

1. Remember, consistency is key when "paying off" your student loans:

After over 40 on time payments I'm proud to announce I've successfully paid off -$6.00 on one of my student loans! from ABoringDystopia

2. And with all the money you pay, you can rest easy that you're going to receive some GREAT service in return:

US government collects student loan payments evey month from me and millions more, and this is the best service we get. How long I waited to ask for one form. from mildlyinfuriating

3. If by any chance you ever overpay, don't worry, they gotchu:

"Refund check" from student loan- they spent $0.46 to send me $0.01 from mildlyinfuriating

4. Some repayment companies even treat your student loans like a game — because to them, it is:

This student loan payment site that looks like a mobile game... from ABoringDystopia

5. It only takes decades to accomplish, NBD:

Paying student loans for 1/4 of your life. from ABoringDystopia

6. And even when you're THIS CLOSE to finally paying it off, they'll keep trying to suck you dry:

Paid off the last of my student loan debt using their loan payoff tool. After much excitement waiting for it to post, was greeted to this. from mildlyinfuriating

7. Don't worry, your credit also will suffer from paying them off too:

Decided to pay off my student loan before buying a house and my credit score dropped as a result from mildlyinfuriating

8. Auto-payments are essentially rigged against you (how fun!):

This automatic allocation of my student loan payments to the lower interest rate loans first...bastards!! from mildlyinfuriating

9. And no matter how much you try to forget about your student loans, for even a minute, they're always there:

Nbd, just THIRTEEN IDENTICAL COPIES of a letter I received in the mail today reminding me that in these dark times, literally the most important thing I can be doing right now is keeping up to date with my student loan payments from mildlyinfuriating

10. But hey, student loan forgiveness is a thing! For a tiny percentage of the population:

Oh boy! 1/10th of 1% of student debts been erased! from ABoringDystopia

11. Not sure how to get out of debt? Lay your body on the line for the military:

And you wonder why they don't just cancel student debt from ABoringDystopia

12. Or, go on a dystopian game show like they do in the Hunger Games:

Only in America can a game show be made out of the student loan crisis from facepalm

13. Truly, anyone can do it — so long as you have tons of generational wealth and privilege:

"If I can do it, anybody can", as long as you get a job and a condo from your mother from facepalm

An article about how a woman paid off her student loans but taking a job with her mom&#39;s company, being gifted a condo so she paid no rent, and eventually renting out the condo for extra income
Business Insider

14. Don't worry, you'll pay them off eventually — and by "eventually," I mean "never":

Student loans are a racket from LateStageCapitalism

15. And, no matter how much you try to make other people understand, there will always be a Karen bragging about how SHE managed to pay for school...when going to class cost $10:

Just pay your student loan... from facepalm

16. In conclusion:

It would be easy they said from facepalm

h/t: r/ABoringDystopia, r/mildlyinfuriating, r/facepalm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories