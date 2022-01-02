16 Screenshots That Prove Student Loans Are Just One Big Scam
1. Remember, consistency is key when "paying off" your student loans:
After over 40 on time payments I'm proud to announce I've successfully paid off -$6.00 on one of my student loans! from ABoringDystopia
2. And with all the money you pay, you can rest easy that you're going to receive some GREAT service in return:
US government collects student loan payments evey month from me and millions more, and this is the best service we get. How long I waited to ask for one form. from mildlyinfuriating
3. If by any chance you ever overpay, don't worry, they gotchu:
4. Some repayment companies even treat your student loans like a game — because to them, it is:
5. It only takes decades to accomplish, NBD:
6. And even when you're THIS CLOSE to finally paying it off, they'll keep trying to suck you dry:
Paid off the last of my student loan debt using their loan payoff tool. After much excitement waiting for it to post, was greeted to this. from mildlyinfuriating
7. Don't worry, your credit also will suffer from paying them off too:
Decided to pay off my student loan before buying a house and my credit score dropped as a result from mildlyinfuriating
8. Auto-payments are essentially rigged against you (how fun!):
This automatic allocation of my student loan payments to the lower interest rate loans first...bastards!! from mildlyinfuriating
9. And no matter how much you try to forget about your student loans, for even a minute, they're always there:
Nbd, just THIRTEEN IDENTICAL COPIES of a letter I received in the mail today reminding me that in these dark times, literally the most important thing I can be doing right now is keeping up to date with my student loan payments from mildlyinfuriating