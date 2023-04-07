"It Can Help Set You Apart": 16 Underrated Interview Tips That People Say Have Helped Them Tremendously IRL

Let's face it: job interviews can be stressful. Since the job market is quite competitive nowadays, the experience can be nerve-wracking trying to make a lasting impression and stand out from other candidates to get the job.

Sunnyvmd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their most useful interview tips and tricks that have helped their confidence, helped them get the job, or just overall made a big difference in how they interview. I thought I knew my share of interview etiquette — but a lot of these tips blew me away. Here are some of them.

1. "I saw a YouTube short video on how you should ask the hiring team or manager this question at the end of the interview: 'In one year's time, how would you know that I was the right person for the job?' It’s supposed to allow the interviewer to envision you in the job and succeeding at it. I’ve tried it and have had good responses from interviewers — a job offer too!"

—sd2014 Momo Productions / Getty Images

2. "I always review my work history and CV to identify any potential weaknesses that the interviewer might catch. I make sure to have a positive way to address potential weaknesses. I also make sure to practice answers to some standard questions, like 'Tell me about yourself' or 'Why are you a good fit for the job/company?'"

—Anonymous Getty Images

3. "I always choose a bright-colored outfit. Never inappropriate but I have a fuchsia dress and I'm not afraid to use it. I want to be 'the lady in that pink dress' not being grouped up in a sea of black and dark blue of others. I feel like it's good to be memorable in at least some way in case you don't manage to make that much of an impression with your words."

—judy24

4. "I looked up the mission statement for the company I was interviewing for, then weaved it into why I wanted to work there. It was a small detail but I could tell that the managers I interviewed with liked that a lot."

—Anonymous

5. "Before the interview, come up with two or three scenarios from your past work or school experiences that highlight a few of your skills. This will help answer the type of interview questions that are along the lines of 'Tell me about a time you...' Usually, one scenario can be applied to a few different types of questions so you don't have to think of many different situations. For example, your experience of working on a team can answer a question about working with others but could probably also apply to problem-solving, managing a group, or creating shared goals."

—Anonymous Paul Bradbury / Getty Images

6. "One thing I've started doing before interviews where I really want the job is to plan in advance for questions to ask them when they ask, usually at the end. Not necessarily pay or anything that can put people on edge, but I'll ask: 'What do you like about working for this company? What do you see as being the biggest challenges of this role?' When you think about the job, what can you ask? It can help set you apart as thoughtful and engaged. It can also stimulate conversation with your interviewer."

—raphaelahops

Story continues

7. "I write a new resume and cover letter for every single job. I read the job ad thoroughly to get the main idea of what the job is looking for. Then, I pick the top three skills or traits I have that match their requirements. I have a long list of descriptions to match each of my job titles. I edit down the list for the resume to feature the most relevant descriptions first and get rid of the ones that don't pertain to the job as closely. I put those at the top of my resume in a section called qualifications. I focus exclusively on the aspects of my skill set that match what the job has specifically asked for in my cover letter."

—Anonymous

8. "Somatic coping mechanisms: Do little things like practice the questions in the suit and shoes you’re going to wear, or while you read positive things about yourself. The mind-body connection is powerful. When you feel the clothes and shoes touching your body in the interview, your brain will remember the right answers you studied or the confidence you felt when you wore them before."

"Focus on a very physical sensation when you’re feeling anxious or need to calm down. I’ll bring in a notebook or folder (or have one by me for virtual) that has something like a fuzzy sticker on the bottom of it. Rubbing that when I feel anxious during the process resets my brain." —violetbaudelairegt Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

9. "If you know who your interviewer will be, try to find information on any projects or initiatives they've been a part of and ask them about it. They'll be really honored to talk in more detail, and it'll also show you've done your research about the company in advance and you're not running through generic interview questions or responses. This could also work if they ever ask you a question and you refer to something the company or the interviewer specifically has done."

—Anonymous

10. "Once I started interviewing people it completely changed my perceptions of being interviewed myself. I walk into an interview with the idea that I need to set the interviewer at ease. A lot of interviewers actually don’t like interviewing either. It’s stressful, especially if you’re anxious or awkward, and there’s so much pressure. Striving to put them at ease means I look and feel more confident and come off as a nice person."

"You are there to solve their problem. They need to hire someone and hire someone good. They are stressed and overworked and interviewing takes up a TON of time. The interview is to find out if you can solve this problem for them, not to find out if they will give you a job. But walking in with the concept of yourself as an asset versus someone begging for a job makes all the difference."

—violetbaudelairegt

11. "I interviewed for a contract engineering position that paid double my role at the time. The catch is: I was happy where I was. I still can't tell you why I even agreed to the interview, but because I had almost no interest in it, my normal interview routine (dressing up, pressed shirt, clean shaven, super professional, copies of my resume, etc) was out the window. I showed up in cargo pants and a polo — super casual, answered all their questions, showed interest without enthusiasm, thanked them for their time, and left in the same mindset I went in with. Two hours later, the recruiter called and offered the job at $10/hr over what they were offering when I went in. This changed the way I interview forever. One of life's unexplained games. The more they think you want it, the less they want you. Show them it's not that important to you and you're somehow made of gold."

—Anonymous Wasan Tita / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. "When I have an in-person interview, I'll sometimes call about 20 minutes prior and say traffic is bad and I might be 5 or so minutes late. If you're actually late, you're covered, and if you're on time you've established yourself as someone who will call in case they're late."

—depotlounge

13. "I interviewed at least 50 times in my four-year search for my current role. My biggest tip: use language your interviewer will understand. Using your current company’s acronyms or talking about something so niche that doesn’t resonate will leave your interviewer with an unclear understanding of your skills and fit."

—Anonymous

14. "Look up some online lists of common interview questions, and think through how you’d answer each question. Tie your answers to your background. You’ll feel more confident if you actually do get that question. When I had to interview applicants, I went to those same lists to find out what to ask."

"I say 'background' because all experience counts! Maybe you’re too junior to have led a work team, but you led a team of fellow volunteers during an after-school activity. That’s still relevant!

Make a 'brag sheet' about yourself, listing things you want your interviewer to know. If it feels awkward, imagine running into your school bully and showing that person how much better you are. If you write your brag points down ahead of time, you’re more likely to bring them up in the conversation.

Before your interview, re-read any materials you submitted. I once got asked about a writing sample, and completely blanked. Lastly, it’s ok to pause and think about an answer."

—chaicat

15. "After so many bad interviews, I started writing down the questions I remember getting stuck on which kept being asked so I could practice the best answers. If the interview was online I would split my screen with the Word document and the video call side by side so I could have a glance if I got stuck! I’d usually write a short paragraph on the company as well so I wouldn’t have to panic about remembering little facts."

—piercedgirl101

16. "I research the company and its values. I talk about a recent project or initiative or what the press said about them. Bring it back to their mission statement and values and say mention that's part of the reason why you want to work there."

—crizzy444