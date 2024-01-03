16 spots with the best crispy, golden brown fried chicken in the Triangle

If you’re at a tailgate or potluck in North Carolina, you’ll likely find two equally beloved things: barbecue and fried chicken.

The state is famous as one of the country’s most important barbecue regions, but it’s also a hotbed of fried chicken perfection.

Within the golden brown spectrum of great fried chicken you’ll find fast food, casual diners and some fancy spots. Readers of The News & Observer favor two seemingly opposite fried chicken destinations: fast food giant Bojangles and casual gourmet restaurant Beasley’s Chicken + Honey.

By a narrow margin, Bojangles edged Beasley’s as the Triangle’s best fried chicken, owed perhaps to its numerous locations, its tailgate ubiquity or maybe the tingly spice of its chicken.

“It’s just exciting for us and the company to get this kind of recognition,” said Kenny Avery, COO of Tri-Arc Foods, the local franchisee of Bojangles. “To put our chicken up against a chef’s vision of fried chicken is really pretty special.”

The chicken at Bojangles stands out in the fast food crowd for a bit more aggressive seasoning than the norm. Sure you can get spicy chicken at Popeyes or apply your own dashes of Texas Pete, but Bojangles serves a spiced chicken that has a peppery warmth fried into the crust. If you can’t handle a mild tingle, it might not be the chicken for you.

Beasley’s is chef Ashley Christensen’s downtown Raleigh temple to fried chicken and Southern suppers. The chicken is as crispy as it gets, brined, dredged and ultimately double fried before served.

Christensen said she grew up eating the chicken of her Memphis-born mother, who would marinate pieces in buttermilk and season them in a paper grocery bag, shaking on the seasoned flour before frying.

“She always cooked the chicken first and let it rest while she finished all of the other dishes,” Christensen said. “It was served barely warm, rested and crispy. I still love the smells and the sounds of it.”

The 16 best spots for fried chicken

Acme Food & Beverage Co.

110 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-2263 or acmecarrboro.com

The chicken at Acme goes all in on crunch. Pieces of fried chicken get a heavy, thick breading, studded with bits of pecan for a toasty, nutty bite.

Beasley’s Chicken + Honey

237 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-322-0127 or ac-restaurants.com/beasleys

This is James Beard-winning chef Ashley Christensen’s follow-up restaurant to Poole’s Diner, where the focus is on, you guessed it, fried chicken. The chicken appears in several versions, with chicken sammies and wings and even a pot pie, but the tried and true chicken remains the star, drizzled with honey for a sweet and savory sensation.

Bojangles

Twenty-eight locations in the Triangle. bojangles.com

Bojangles serves fried chicken with a point of view. A tailgate favorite in North Carolina, the fried chicken in Bo Boxes comes only one way: spicy, with the hot sauce already in the breading. Some might say all chicken should be spicy, and if that’s you, then then is probably your chicken.

Bullock’s BBQ

3330 Quebec Dr., Durham. 919-383-3211 or bullocks-bbq.com

This is Durham’s oldest restaurant, dating back to the 1950s and in the same location since the 1970s. Stepping into the dining room is like entering another era, the walls covered with photos of celebrities who have stopped in for a bite of North Carolina barbecue. Though best known for its pork, the chicken at Bullock’s might be the finest bite that passes through the kitchen, served crispy and light.

Chicken Hut

3019 Fayetteville St., Durham. 919-682-5697 or chickenhutnc.weebly.com

One of Durham’s oldest restaurants, the Chicken Hut’s roots reach back to the 1950s. Today it serves some of the city’s most beloved fried chicken, but only for lunch on weekdays.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbeque

327 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh. 919-832-7614 or clydecoopersbbq.com

A semi-kept secret in North Carolina is that old school barbecue restaurants serve the best fried chicken. The crowds and fans flock for smoked pork, as they should, but regulars know the chicken is often something special. That’s the case with this iconic downtown Raleigh barbecue brand, where the chicken is fried to rich brown and studded with black pepper, letting you know the seasoning is on point.

Crawford Cookshop

401 E. Main St., Clayton. 919-585-6055 or crawfordcookshop.com

Fried chicken is not an everyday thing at this Scott Crawford outpost in downtown Clayton, but it might be one of the most special specials around. Wednesdays are chicken nights at Crawford Cookshop, where the chicken comes seasoned with rosemary and served in paper buckets.

Dame’s Chicken & Waffles

530 Foster St., Durham. 919-682-9235 or dameschickenwaffles.com

823 Bass Pro Lane, Cary. 919-234-0824

147 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-240-4228

Famous for its chicken and waffles, Dame’s serves a fried chicken that could be a solo act, not just a duo. There isn’t a busier restaurant in Durham on the weekends and the chicken is the main reason why.

Joyce & Family Restaurant

129 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-567-1717 or facebook.com/joyceandfamily

This 26-year-old Southern restaurant in downtown Fuquay-Varina serves its fried chicken buffet style, steadily refilling pans with crispy pieces of deep fried succulence.

Mama Dip’s Kitchen

408 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-5837 or mamadips.com

Perhaps the most legendary restaurant on this list, Mama Dip’s has been a local fried chicken destination for decades, drawing generations to Chapel Hill for the Southern classics. The fried chicken itself has been named the best in the state by national food magazines, hailed for consistently crispy golden brown crust.

The Mecca Restaurant

13 E. Martin St. Raleigh. 919-832-5714 or mecca-restaurant.com

As Raleigh’s oldest restaurant, the Mecca’s menu is built on the Southern staples. That includes a comforting blue plate special of fried chicken, best enjoyed from a bar stool at the counter.

Mandolin

2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh. 919-322-0365 or mandolinraleigh.com

As you might expect, the chicken gets a bit fancy at this popular Raleigh neighborhood fine dining spot. Mandolin goes all in on chicken breasts, butchered to preserve the little drummette section of the wing, like an irresistible amuse buche.

Picnic

1647 Cole Mill Road, Durham. 919-908-9128 or picnicdurham.com

This new school barbecue joint stays true to the old school, whole hog ways. It also serves a mean fried chicken, which is smoked before hitting the fryer, giving it a distinctive depth of flavor.

Popeyes

Eleven locations throughout the Triangle. popeyes.com

Before it set off the chicken sandwich craze, Popeyes was already a fast food, fried chicken giant. The chicken comes two ways, original and spicy, with a reliably crunchy coating.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

Eleven locations in the Triangle. scnbnc.com

Barbecue purists might sneer at this successful chain of smoked pork joints, but nearly everyone admits the fried chicken is no joke. A combination plate or chicken platter at Smithfield’s is a bonafide North Carolina delicacy you can order from a drive-thru.

Time-Out Restaurant

201 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-929-2425 or timeout247.com

The Franklin Street diner that never sleeps, Time-Out specializes in Southern dishes at any hour of the day or night. That includes finely breaded bone-in chicken platters paired with some of the best biscuits around.