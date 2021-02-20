A slow cooker. Robyn Mackenzie/Shutterstock

Slow cookers are a great tool to help you create flavorful dishes with minimal effort.

Slow cookers draw out flavors, making for extra delicious dinners, desserts, and even side dips.

Lasagna, mac and cheese, and mashed potatoes are so much easier in a slow cooker.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

With winter apparently going nowhere, you might be craving warm soups, stews, or other winter classics. Especially if you've been cooking more than usual these past few months, slow cookers are a great option to finally give yourself a break from the kitchen.

The "low and slow" method of this handy kitchen appliance draws out the flavor and requires little hands-on work, and as well as the usual cold weather fare, there are plenty of slow cooker recipes for fruits and vegetables.

Keep reading for 16 things you should always make in a slow cooker.

Start off your morning with homemade oatmeal to fuel your day.

Breakfast oatmeal. Mikhaila Friel/Insider

It's hard to go wrong with classic oatmeal, especially when making it in a slow cooker. By adding ingredients like apples, peaches, cinnamon, or pumpkin purée, you can make this breakfast staple a lot more exciting.

All you need to do is add a few ingredients the night before and then let the slow cooker work its magic overnight. You'll save time in the morning and be left with a breakfast that keeps you fueled for hours.

Hearty vegetables are low maintenance when done in a slow cooker.

Instead of having potatoes or squash sit around for weeks, toss them in your slow cooker with a little seasoning and enjoy them as a side.

Casseroles are great for meal prepping, saving you time and keeping your health on track all week.

A hashbrown casserole. Sia-James/Shutterstock

Casseroles are a simple dish that can work for any meal, and they come together perfectly in a slow cooker.

A casserole is the perfect meal-prepping dish, keeping the rest of your meals for the week worry-free and ready to go. From French toast to cheese and vegetables, there are endless options for putting together a satisfying one-pot meal.

Story continues

Sometimes you just want an easy, flavorful soup.

A slow cooker also acts as your serving dish. Lighttraveler/Shutterstock

Soup is great all year round, and it's especially easy to make in a slow cooker.

Simply add meat, vegetables, broth, and seasonings and cook all day long. By the end of the day, you'll have a flavorful dish and your house will smell amazing. Plus, you can spoon the soup straight out of the slow cooker, leaving very few dirty dishes and cleanup at the end of the night.

Taste of Home has a list of 100 slow-cooker soup recipes.

Instead of roasting meatballs, just stick them into your slow cooker.

Meatballs garnished with parsley and cheese. MariaKovaleva/Shutterstock

Homemade meatballs are delicious, but they can be time-consuming to make. You can streamline the process and make tasty, juicy meatballs by simply browning them in the oven and then cooking them on low for several hours in your trusty slow cooker.

Plus, letting them cook in a bit of tomato sauce adds extra flavor and makes for a simple and hearty meal that can be enjoyed alone or served over your favorite pasta.

Make a perfectly layered and gooey lasagna in your slow cooker with little to no effort.

Lasagna. Shutterstock

For pasta fans, lasagna is a great dish to prepare in a slow cooker. Just pack the slow cooker with layers of pasta and meat sauce, and give it four to six hours to bake, according to this Betty Crocker recipe. The result is a perfectly gooey lasagna.

If you have kids running around, making them a large batch of baked macaroni and cheese in the slow cooker is easy, and way more flavorful than a box mix.

Mac and cheese. Grassmemo/Shutterstock

Mac and cheese is a staple recipe that should be enjoyed all summer long. The easiest method is to combine all your ingredients into the slow cooker, and then check after about two hours to make sure the pasta has fully cooked.

Using the "low and slow" method makes the sauce extra creamy and flavorful, and just needs to be garnished with chives before serving.

Pulled meats, including pork and chicken, become so much more flavorful in a slow cooker.

Pulled pork sandwich. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

Pulled pork and pulled chicken are at their most tender when prepared in a slow cooker.

The lengthy cooking process ensures that the meat soaks up plenty of flavor and maintains a juicy texture.

Once the meat is perfectly cooked, all you have to do is add it to a warm bun with a few toppings and you have a restaurant-level meal.

Mashed potatoes can be labor intensive when made from scratch, but they are super easy when done in a slow cooker.

Mashed potatoes. Larry Crowe/AP Images

Making mashed potatoes from scratch usually requires a lot of work and creates a seemingly never-ending load of dishes to clean at the end.

Instead, add your potatoes and seasoning to the slow cooker on low in the morning and keep warm until serving. Adding a little cream can help get just the right consistency.

Bone broth is a big health craze these days, but it can actually easily be made at home in a slow cooker.

A bowl of bone broth. Madeleine Steinbach/Shutterstock

Bone broth is chock full of nutrients, including protein, antioxidants, and amino acids, making it the perfect dish for staying healthy all year round.

The broth works best when it is simmered for up to 24 hours — using a slow cooker will allow you to safely cook the dish for the necessary amount of time and get as much flavor as possible.

Paella can be an intimidating recipe, but making it in a slow cooker is easy, only requiring about 20 minutes of work.

Before using the slow cooker, you have to brown your chicken and chorizo for 10 minutes in a skillet. Then, add the meat, rice, vegetables, seasoning, broth, and wine into the slow cooker, and leave it to cook for about two hours.

Finally, add in the shrimp and peas for the last 10 minutes, then enjoy. Making paella will surely impress your friends and family any time of year.

Quinoa can be bland, but cooking it in the slow cooker is the perfect opportunity to spice it up.

Quinoa and vegetables. Losangela/Shutterstock

Quinoa is packed with protein and perfect for making easy, nutritious meals.

The grain is a great addition to salads or "dump dinner" recipes — all you need to do is throw together ingredients and let your slow cooker do the work.

Stuffing your peppers with just a few simple ingredients elevates your dinner to a 10.

A red bell pepper stuffed with minced pork and beef, covered with melted cheese. Anna Kurzaeva/Getty Images

Stuffed peppers are an incredibly versatile dish, not to mention easy to put together.

The combinations of rice, beans, quinoa, and ground meat are endless. Just fill up your peppers and forget about them in the slow cooker until dinner time.

You can make fancy cobblers and crisps with fresh fruit.

Cobbler. NightAndDayImages/Getty Images

Slow cookers are useful for more than just savory dishes. Apple crisp, for example, has never been easier.

While crumble and crisp toppings usually work best in the oven, there are ways you can avoid excess moisture in your slow cooker. By placing a paper towel underneath the lid, your topping will stay crisp and crunchy.

Then, when you spoon out the dessert, just top it with a little bit of vanilla ice cream for the perfect treat.

Fruit sauces and butters taste better when they are homemade.

From applesauce to apple butter, slow cookers are great for working with non-delicate fruits and vegetables. Slow cooker applesauce, for example, is a great way to use mealy apples that are about to go bad.

Plus, your entire home will smell amazing.

Instead of buying packaged dips, just add a few ingredients into the pot and you are good to go.

Spinach and artichoke dip. val lawless/Shutterstock

From barbecue chicken to spinach and artichoke, there are plenty of indulgent party dip recipes out there.

Save yourself time and money by just adding a few simple ingredients and letting your slow cooker do its thing. Using a slow cooker also helps you avoid having to do extra dishes and clean up at the end of the night.

Read the original article on Insider