16 Things I'll Never Miss About Working in an Office — and 8 Tips for Working From Home

In my work lifetime, I’ve had what you’d call “dream jobs” at cool companies.

I was an ad copywriter at SPY Magazine and New York Magazine, and a promo writer at the Viacom networks Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, and TV Land.

The television offices, where I worked as a freelancer or “permalancer” for fifteen years, were decorated in funky, retro-modern furniture. The hours, 10-6, were relaxed relative to “normal” corporate schedules.

The people were, as a group, my kind of people. The cafeteria had frozen yogurt. Writers’ meetings were hilarious. I had a beanbag by my desk.

But given all that, I wouldn’t go back for anything.

I love working for myself, from home, and never setting foot in an office building.

If you’re thinking about giving up office life, here’s everything you probably won’t miss — and how to manage working from home.

The air conditioning

I don’t miss keeping an “office cardigan” draped over my chair.

I don’t miss clutching a mug of coffee all day and having to refresh it periodically to warm my purple hands.

I don’t miss stepping outside into the summer heat for relief and taking a full block’s walk to thaw out.

The temperatures in offices are set by men, for men. I don’t understand the biology, since women have the unfair (or lucky, depending on your body-positivity level) extra layer of fat. But there’s no disputing that men love an arctic work climate.

Now I control my own damn air conditioner. While I still have to contend with my husband cranking up the AC the minute he steps into the apartment — cue our “It’s roasting in here”/ “It’s not hot, you’re hot, the temperature is perfect” ritual — I have full temperature control during the day. I can drink cold beverages without my teeth chattering. I can work in shorts.

Meetings about meetings

This is a function of working for myself as much as it is one of working from home: no meetings where we spend an hour talking about “next steps,” and the next steps are more meetings.

Now, if someone wants me to “hop on a group call,” or “come in for a debriefing,” they pay me for it.

Being hungry and snacking on garbage all afternoon

Something about working on someone else’s terms always made my stomach growl constantly. I used to do laps around the entire office floor, looking for leftover bagels and fruit from catered meetings or cake from office birthdays, and — in desperate times — jamming a finger up the M&M dispenser to dislodge a loose one. (It’s not that I couldn’t pay 25 cents for a legit handful, but that felt like too much of a commitment. Candy that you pay for feels extra unhealthy.)

Pretending to work when I’m not

Don’t get me wrong. I spend plenty of hours pretending to myself that I’m being productive when I’m scrolling through Instagram. But in an office, where I was paid to be physically present, I did copious amounts of pretending-to-work.

Today, if I’m not doing work, I have the freedom to be overtly “not working.” I can go for a walk. I can lie down and binge-watch old episodes of The Hills. I can kick off for the day without raising an eyebrow or hearing from that guy in PR, “Someone’s keeping banker’s hours!”

Having a boss

I’ve had bosses I loved, bosses I loathed, and one or two in between.

What I don’t miss about all of them is the uncertainty of asking, “Does this person like me and the work I did this week?” I don’t miss trying to win someone’s approval. I don’t miss trying to be thick-skinned about their disapproval. I don’t miss “drive-bys” past a boss’ office to see if she’s still on the phone, in a meeting, or talking to that person who somehow snuck in while I was waiting.