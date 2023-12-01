16 things to do in Peoria in December: Christmas concerts, holiday fun, comedy and more

The holiday season has arrived in central Illinois, and the calendar is full of big holiday concerts, festive community experiences and more.

Here are 16 things to do in the Peoria area during December.

1. An evening of comedy

DeRay Davis will present his "The Last Laugh Comedy Show" at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. The show will also feature special guest Mojo Brooks. Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

2. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas concert

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will be presented at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

3. Symphony Orchestra holiday concert

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra will present their "Home for the Holidays" concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Peoria Civic Center Theater. The performance will include a variety of Christmas carols, holiday favorites and more. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

4. Turnpike Troubadors in concert

Country music's Turnpike Troubadors will bring their A Cat in the Rain Tour to the Peoria Civic Center Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16. The concert will also feature special guests Ian Munsick and The Wild Feathers. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

5. Peoria Players presents 'A Jolly Holiday Adventure'

Peoria Players Theatre and Peoria Area Performing Arts School are teaming up to present this year's holiday production, "A Jolly Holiday Adventure." Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University.

6. Peoria Christmas Sing 2023

The annual Peoria Community Christmas Sing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the lobby of the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. Admission is free and all are welcome to sing, celebrate and enjoy the holidays with your community. Doors open at 6 p.m.

7. Winter Wonderland fundraiser dinner

The annual Winter Wonderland holiday fundraiser dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave. The event will include a program featuring the presentation of the Erma Davis Education Award, Percy Baker Sports Award and Ken Hinton Arts & Humanities Award. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Ticktes are $75 per person or $600 for a table of eight and can be purchased at www.thecarvercenter.com.

8. East Peoria Shop & Stroll

The 10th annual Folepi’s Gifts Galore Shop and Stroll will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Historic Four Corners District in East Peoria. Visit the locally-owned businesses for unique gifts and lunch, see Santa at First United Methodist Church and enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides and more. For more information, visit www.cityofeastpeoria.com.

9. Santa's Wildlife Express

Enjoy a magical ride on Santa's Wildlife Express from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 8, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City. Riders can also visit with Santa and enjoy refreshment in Prairie Hall. Tickets must be purchased online at www.wildlifeprairiepark.org.

10. Candlelight stroll in Washington

A Candlelight Stroll will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on Washington Square in downtown Washington. Participants can enjoy a visit with Santa, a community sing, shopping at the small businesses on the square and a Christmas tree lighting.

11. 'A Christmas Carol' radio play live

The Bradley University Theatre stage becomes a radio broadcast studio for a charming adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The story will be brought to life with actors, live music, sound effects and more. Tickets can be purchased at www.bradley.edu.

12. Holiday Home Tour

The Peoria Historical Society's 2023 Holiday Home Tour will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at several homes in the Peoria area. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online at 309tix.com, by calling 309-674-1921, or at the door the days of the event. For a full list of homes included on the tour and more information, visit www.peoriahistoricalsociety.org.

13. Holiday fun at Glen Oak Park

A variety of fun holiday activities will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, across the Peoria Zoo, Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum and Luthy Botanical Gardens in Glen Oak Park, 2218 Prospect Road. Activities include crafts at the museum; the Grand Christmas tree, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, hot cocoa and letters to Rudolph at the zoo; and a poinsetta show, gift shop and family photos at the botanical gardens. Admission is $35 per person or $20 for park members.

14. 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Eastlight Theatre will present its 31st annual performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 6-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, at East Peoria High School, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria. To purchase tickets, visit www.eastlighttheatre.com.

15. Central Illinois Ballet presents 'The Nutcracker'

Central Illinois Ballet will present its annual performance of "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $25 for seniors and children ages 12 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ciballet.com.

16. Christmas in the Village 2023

The second annual Christmas in the Village festival will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. The event will include local vendors, food trucks, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and holiday cocktails, carriage rides, museum exhibitions, a holiday laser light show, carolers, live animals and more. Tickets can be purchased at www.christmasinthevillagepeoria.com.

