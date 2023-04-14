16 Times Celebs Tried To Be Funny, Relatable, Or Wise, But Actually Came Across As Extremely Out-Of-Touch

Reuters

(Reuters) -The banking stress in the United States and Europe has had a limited impact on Canada's financial system so far, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday, adding though that there was a need to actively monitor risks to the system. "You're seeing a little bit of spillover to Canada, but honestly, it's really been quite muted," Macklem said when asked about how the country's financial system had been affected. Macklem spoke at the International Monetary Fund in Washington where he is attending an annual meeting.