16 Truly Fascinating Movie Secrets That Just Prove Filmmakers Are Magicians
Between practice and actual filming, Tom Cruise skydived about 106 times in order to get one shot in Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
This year marks the triumphant return of the Academy's annual yearbook photo.
Maggie Wheeler took a guess as to where her character Janice and Matthew Perry's Chandler would have have traveled on their honeymoon had they ended up together.
Google plans to expand a campaign against online misinformation to Germany this week, and later India, as first reported by the Associated Press. The strategy, known as “pre-bunking” or “attitudinal inoculation,” aims to train people on how to recognize false information and manipulated facts on the internet before they even encounter them.
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the biggest auto and EV Super Bowl commercials from brands such as Jeep and GM, plus the Dawn Project’s ad, which slammed Tesla’s full self-driving capabilities.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's got a photo album for the ages.
Married beauty queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico, star in a new Fenty ad sharing their love story.
The Uber driver tweets, LMAO.
Ahead of the big game, the "Easy on Me" singer joked she was only attending the game for one reason
After months of putting it off, I finally watched Elvis. Here are my thoughts...
Anthony Mackie has updates on ‘Captain America 4,’ explains how his approach to cap will differ from Chris Evans.
They are just TOO CUTE.
The ad was created by The Dawn Project, an organization that has long attacked the integrity of Tesla's self-driving software.
The Fantasy Island star revealed on her podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo, that she recently got a breast lift without implants and had a scar corrected, which she's wanted for years
"That was my special gift to all the old people out there," Behar said. Sara Haines leaned in and quietly added: "And the lesbians."
This would potentially explain a lot about the Texas senator.
Rihanna brought the house down with her halftime show at Super Bowl, but none of my pictures can prove it.
Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan.…
The Kardashians star wore a metallic two-piece in the series of Instagram photos posted Tuesday
Elon Musk once said he'd "rather stick a fork in my hand than write about my personal life," but the billionaire CEO has had a wild few years.