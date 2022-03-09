Gas Prices Keep Going Up, And Twitter Is Coping By Cracking Jokes
It's hard not to notice, but gas prices have been going up, up, up. According to USA Today, gas prices are the most expensive they have ever been in US history — an unfortunate record for drivers who are footing the bill — and people can't help but cringe when passing stations.
If you need a good laugh to cope, here are 16 people who saw how high gas is and put everyone's thoughts into words:
1.
Me since gas $4 now
2.
Please lower gas prices I’m not built for only fans.
3.
Me commuting to work after seeing these gas prices
4.
Californians seeing everyone in the rest of the country on social media complaining about their $3.50-$4.00 a gallon of gas prices #gasprices
5.
strange the gas prices keep getting higher but it still tastes exactly the same
6.
Everything is in fact a joke, except gas prices cause ain't shit funny about $4.27 for 87 grade
7.
Finna start turning my ignition off at red lights the way gas prices rising
8.
With these gas prices I better get at least 4 rounds if I pull up
9.
Me after seeing them gas prices
10.
The Gas prices right now
11.
Bitch u see the gas prices? https://t.co/qns72kdGFW
12.
Breaking news; A car has just fainted at a local gas station after hearing the new fuel prices 😭😭
13.
nice "return from remote work" you've got there, be a real shame if someone doubled gas prices
14.
Gas prices got y’all easing up on that throttle now I see… driving fast ain’t that important no more huh?
15.
Gas prices about to have y’all out here eating TV dinners lol
16.
I think it’s time for me to learn how to ride a bike 😂 gas prices are getting way out of hand