Gas Prices Keep Going Up, And Twitter Is Coping By Cracking Jokes

·2 min read

It's hard not to notice, but gas prices have been going up, up, up. According to USA Today, gas prices are the most expensive they have ever been in US history — an unfortunate record for drivers who are footing the bill — and people can't help but cringe when passing stations.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

If you need a good laugh to cope, here are 16 people who saw how high gas is and put everyone's thoughts into words:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Recommended Stories

  • White House warns Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday warned of the potential for Russia to use chemical weapons in Ukraine after Moscow alleged the United States was housing biological weapons in Ukrainian territory.Psaki called the claims from Russia "false" and "preposterous," and she warned it could serve as a pretext for the Russians to deploy chemical weapons in their assault on Ukraine."It's the kind of disinformation operation we've seen...

  • Tom Hanks is Geppetto in the first-look image from Disney Plus' Pinocchio

    Tom Hanks is all greyed out and mustachioed for his role as the wood-carver Geppetto for Disney+’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. In the children’s story, Geppetto not only creates the puppet but he also takes care of him like a son.

  • Gas prices spike right after we stopped buying small cars

    Record gas prices are striking after years of Americans ditching compact cars and sedans for larger, less fuel-efficient SUVs and pickups.The average full-size SUV owner is now paying close to $110 more per month to gas up than a year ago, while the average compact car owner is paying $60 more, according to Kelley Blue Book.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Drivers are left with few options to save on fuel in the s

  • Biden signs executive order on cryptocurrency

    President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency. (March 9)

  • Politics in play amid high gas prices, Ukraine war

    U.S. President Joe Biden is risking a political hit by punishing Vladimir Putin’s country for the war in Ukraine by banning imports of Russian oil and natural gas. US gas prices are already shattering records and are likely to climb even higher. (March 8)

  • Record gas costs pose fresh political challenge for Biden

    Rising gas prices pose a fresh election year challenge for President Joe Biden. In announcing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, Biden was blunt in warning that while the move would hurt Putin, “there will be a cost as well here in the United States.”

  • Biden bans Russia oil imports to U.S., warns gasoline to rise further

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, amid strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though the move will drive up U.S. energy prices. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in U.S. ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

  • If Trump was in office, there would be no war

    Obama and Biden gave them blankets, and Trump gave them missiles.

  • Brawl erupts in stands at San Jose Sharks game

    Spectators were fighting in the stands at a game between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators in the SAP Center on March 5, 2022.

  • Roger Waters Calls Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine ‘The Act of a Gangster’

    "I will do everything in my power to help bring peace back to you and your family and your beautiful country," he writes to Ukrainian fan

  • Why some say South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol is 'like Trump'

    Why some say South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol is 'like Trump'

  • McDonald’s Soda Is Superior for More Reasons Than You Think

    We’ve already established that the FAQ pages for various restaurants can offer a funny glimpse into the priorities (and preoccupations) of a given business. But they can also be pretty instructive. On McDonald’s FAQ page, you’ll find a hilarious humblebrag pertaining to the fast food chain’s fountain soda: “Why does Coca-Cola taste so good at McDonald’s?”

  • Russell Wilson waiving Seahawks no-trade clause to get traded to Denver ‘not yet’ done

    The deal and day that shakes the Seattle franchise. It brings multiple first-round picks and players to the Seahawks. But...

  • Michigan basketball vs. Indiana: TV, time, radio info for Big Ten tournament game

    Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score updates and analysis as they play the Indiana Hoosiers.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Soars as Earnings and Outlook Top Wall Street Estimates

    CrowdStrike posted better-than-expected financial results and a strong outlook for the current fiscal year and quarter.

  • Haas sign Kevin Magnussen to replace sacked driver Nikita Mazepin

    Magnussen received the call from Haas after they fired Russian driver Mazepin last week

  • Google’s $5.4 billion deal for Mandiant could have ‘a major ripple impact’ within cybersecurity

    Alphabet Inc. plans to acquire Mandiant Inc. for roughly $5.4 billion in a deal that highlights growing interest in cybersecurity.

  • China Sees Record Bond-Market Retreat by Foreign Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors reduced their holdings of Chinese government bonds by the most ever last month as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled fixed-income markets worldwide. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of

  • Russian Nikita Mazepin Rips Haas F1 for Firing, Says He's Lost Trust in Team

    Haas dealing with sponsor Uralkali refund request, Mazepin criticism, and now a testing delay in crazy Formula 1 preseason.

  • 1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

    A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases.