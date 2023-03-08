16 Very, Very, Very Dark Things That Actually Happened While Filming Reality Shows

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Since his December arrest on fraud charges, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his lawyers have suggested part of his defense will be seeking to distance himself from the day-to-day operations of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan unveiled new charges on Feb. 23 that appeared to undermine some of Bankman-Fried's public claims since the collapse of FTX, and later revealed the guilty plea and cooperation of the exchange's former engineering chief Nishad Singh. Former FTX technology chief Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, formerly the CEO of Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund, had each previously pleaded guilty and are cooperating.