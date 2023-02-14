16-year veteran Tri-Cities officer back to work 2 months after being shot

A Pasco police officer is back at work more than two months after he was shot arresting a man on a warrant.

Pasco police shared the news this week that Officer Jeremy Jones returned to duty after recovering from being wounded outside a Riverview Drive home.

“Welcome back Officer Jones,” Pasco police posted on its Facebook page. “You are looking good after a speedy recovery.”

Jones has been on leave since Dec. 1 when he joined other Pasco police officers and a U.S. Marshals task force looking to arrest Devontea L. Wright, 27.

Details about the shooting still remain sparse. Pasco police have confirmed Wright allegedly shot Jones during the arrest on a Kennewick assault warrant.

Wright was not wounded in the confrontation.

Officers on the scene provided first aid for Jones, until medical staff could take him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

According to Jones’ Facebook page, his leg was injured.

He was released from the hospital the next day and given a police escort back to his Richland home, according to a video posted on Facebook.

Jones, a 16-year veteran of the Pasco department, is the husband of Richland Councilwoman Jhoanna Jones.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been put in charge of the shooting investigation. No charges have been filed against Wright.

“The events yesterday and everything that happened afterwards just reinforces my respect and loyalty to Pasco PD who did anything and everything to make sure I was taken care of,” Jones said on his Facebook page following the shooting.

Kennewick assault charge

When police closed in on the Riverview Drive home on Dec. 1, Wright had been wanted for six months for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head inside the 3 City Sports Bar in Kennewick.

Suspect Devontea Wright, 27, appeared Dec. 2 in Benton County Superior Court via a video link.

Charges were filed days after the threat in May and a $100,000 nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.

When he was booked into the Benton County jail, his bail was increased to $2 million in light of the shooting allegation involving the officer.