16 victims of serial rapist suspect identified, LAPD says

A booking image of Terrance Hawkins, who was arrested in downtown Los Angeles in April on suspicion of multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence and stalking. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Los Angeles police said they have identified at least 16 victims of a suspected serial rapist arrested in April and believe there may be more.

Terrance Hawkins, 42, was arrested on April 26 in downtown L.A. and was booked on multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence and stalking, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release. Hawkins has a history of briefly dating and abusing women and filming them during sexual acts, police said.

He is being held without bail.

Detectives released a photo of Hawkins to the public at the time to see if more victims would come forward, police said. Hawkins met women on various social media platforms.

Anyone with more information about Hawkins has been urged to contact Los Angeles Police Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center at (213) 709-9017. During weekends or non-business hours, calls can be directed to (877) 527-3247.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.