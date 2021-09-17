16 Waterbury gang members indicted on murder, drug and racketeering charges

Sixteen members of a Waterbury gang were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on charges they ran a violent drug-trafficking operation and are responsible for three murders and at least another half-dozen attempted murders in their war on rival gangs.

The grand jury in Hartford returned a 36-count indictment against the members of the so-called 960 gang, all men in their 20s, charging them with a slew of murder, racketeering, narcotics and weapons offenses, acting U.S. Attorney Leonard Boyle announced Friday morning.

All of the men face decades in prison if convicted, and six of them face mandatory life in prison if convicted of murder — or death if federal prosecutors choose to pursue the death penalty in their cases, officials said.

“Members of the 960 gang not only murdered and attempted to murder rival gang members, but also shot and maimed unintended victims whose lives have been forever changed by their reckless behavior,” Boyle said in a statement. “This long-term investigation and prosecution of these 16 defendants represent our commitment to use federal resources to help dismantle violent groups and prosecute those whose drug trafficking and relentless acts of gun violence destroy the communities where they operate.”

The 960 gang began under a different name in 2008 and has operated an extensive and violent narcotics operation in and around Waterbury since, dealing heroin and fentanyl through an array of dealers and using violence to support the enterprise and attack rival groups across the city, according to the indictment.

In November 2017, gang members Zaekwon McDaniel, Tahjay Love and Malik Bayon shot and killed Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos because they were associated with a rival gang, records show.

Almost a year later, in October 2018, 960 members Gabriel Pulliam, Julian Scott and Dayquain Sinisterra shot and killed Fransua Guzman and paralyzed another person.

The indictment outlines dozens more overt acts the gang is accused of committing to further their own group’s power and drug trafficking network, which included distributing fentanyl and heroin in Waterbury and the surrounding areas, federal records show. Pulliam is even accused of trying to continue to manage the drug ring while already in prison on other charges.

Story continues

At least eight people were wounded in attacks by the gang, including rival gang leaders and members but also unintended targets and even one 960 member who the gang believed had provided information to investigators, according to the indictment.

“Today’s arrests are a clear indication to all criminal actors in Waterbury and across Connecticut that we are in the community working around the clock to end senseless violence, reduce fear, and to do our part to improve quality of life,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Sundberg said.

The indictment includes charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, aiding or abetting assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to distribute narcotics, obstruction of justice and a series of weapons offenses.

Those charged include McDaniel, now 23 years old; Love, 23; Bayon, 25; Pulliam, 27; Scott, 22; Sinisterra, 24; Ezra Alves, 21; D’Andre Burrus, 27; Justin Cabrera, 22; Laderrick Jones, 29; Jaivaun McKnight, 23; Ahmed Alves, 23; Adrian Flemming, 26; James Graham, 21; Tavaughn Wright, 27; and Dimitri Blanding, 23, according to the indictment.

“Especially today given the recent escalation of gun violence and gang activity, this effort will undoubtedly make the Waterbury community a safer and better place in which to live,” Waterbury State’s Attorney Maureen Platt said.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.