16 ways to make more money — starting this weekend

Ethan Rotberg
·10 min read
16 ways to make more money &#x002014; starting this weekend
16 ways to make more money — starting this weekend

More than ever before, it's time to keep a close eye on your health and your wealth.

Many public health experts agree the U.S. is on the cusp of a fourth wave of COVID-19 — a scary notion, especially if you haven't financially recovered from the first three.

Even if your income hasn't been affected yet, it's a good idea to bolster your budget just in case it takes a hit in the future.

Here are 16 ways to make and save more money so you can shore up your finances, starting right now.

1. Stop overspending on debt

Worried man counting home finances sitting on floor in living room
baranq / Shutterstock

High-interest debt from credit cards and personal loans can be a major drain on your bank balance, especially if you’re making only the minimum payments each month.

If you want to break free from your debt ASAP, your best bet is to take out a debt consolidation loan. You’ll trade in all of your current debts — credit cards, loans, everything — for a single monthly payment at a lower interest rate.

You can borrow money with no collateral at rates as low as 5.95%. Depending on how much interest you’re paying on your current debts, consolidating them could save you thousands of dollars and help you become debt-free years sooner.

2. Switch to a high-deductible health plan and HSA

If you’re relatively healthy and your medical expenses generally don't go beyond physicals and screenings, a high-deductible health plan could save you money.

Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance covers the rest. The higher the deductible, the lower your premiums will be.

Also note that switching to one of these health plans will make you eligible for a health savings account (HSA), a tax-advantaged account for medical expenses. The funds in the account grow tax-free, and as long as the money is used for eligible health costs, it can be withdrawn tax-free.

To shop for a high-deductible health insurance plan, use a free online service that will help you find the right policy at the lowest rate.

3. Save every time you shop online

Happy young couple doing shopping on internet
ESB Professional / Shutterstock

If you do most of your shopping online — and nowadays, who doesn’t — you likely go to the same website again and again. You know which one.

But Amazon doesn’t always have the best prices, and nobody has time to price-check every store.

So, just download a free browser extension that will automatically find you deals and coupon codes every time you shop online.

You can also set price-drop alerts for your favorite products, so if they go on sale, you’ll be the first to know. Installation takes just a moment and could save you hundreds of dollars a year.

4. Slash the cost of your car insurance

If you've got a car and aren't shopping around for cheaper insurance every six months, you could be throwing away more than $1,100 a year, according to one analysis.

Comparing rates from multiple insurance companies may sound like a lot of work, but some websites do the shopping around for you and can find you a better deal in three minutes.

Just answer a few quick questions, and you'll be presented with the best quotes out of hundreds of car insurers, ensuring you find the lowest price available for the coverage you currently have.

5. Play the market with as little as $1

Portrait photo of young Asian business woman feeling happy after receiving product order confirmation from customer by e-mail.
Cat Box / Shutterstock

If you’ve never played the stock market before, you might think that owning stock in a well-known company is out of reach right now.

But one popular investing app will let you buy pieces of companies like Google and Tesla for as little as $1 — and when they profit, so can you.

You can invest in fractional shares of stocks, options, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies. Best of all, there are no fees and no commissions.

6. Scoop up forgotten funds

You know where all your money is, right?

Actually, people move on and forget all about money in old accounts all the time. It's so common that Americans currently have more than $40 billion in unclaimed funds waiting for them.

Is a chunk of that yours? Search MissingMoney.com, which will show if you left any money in an old checking or savings account, or if you’re entitled to unclaimed life insurance policies from relatives who have passed away. (You'll want to be much more careful when you buy your own life insurance policy.)

You also should check with the IRS to see if there are any tax refunds you're missing. You can amend your previous tax returns for up to three years if you were eligible for a refund but neglected to claim it.

7. Get a payday from your old playthings

Princess Leia Organa, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker &amp; Obi Wan &#39;Ben&#39; Kanobi form Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope - Hasbro Black Series 6 inch figures
Willrow Hood / Shutterstock

Got a closet full of collectibles? Well, maybe the time has finally come to say goodbye and list them online — because they might be worth more than you think.

For example, some of your toys from the 1970s and '80s could be worth hundreds of dollars — maybe even thousands — if you’ve kept them in good condition.

Selling stuff on eBay is relatively simple, but if you’ve never done it before, check out this handy guide on how to get started.

8. Refinance to a cheaper student loan

Payments on federal student loans have been on a long pause, but if you have debt from a private student loan, you’ve been on the hook for your regular monthly minimum all along.

The good news is that right now interest rates on private student loans are incredibly low — as low as 1.89% in some cases — and refinancing your loan can save you a bundle.

Refinancing lets you pay off your current debt with a new loan that has a lower interest rate. Your monthly payment will go down, and you’ll have more money to spend on other things.

You can find quotes from multiple lenders in just minutes, so you can shop around and make sure you’re getting the best rate possible.

9. Make money with your digital spare change

American coins in loose change and in paper rolls prepared for currency exchange at the bank.
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design / Shutterstock

Another easy way to start investing in the stock market is by putting your spare change to work.

You can use an app that offers micro-investing accounts starting at just a few dollars a month. The "round-up" feature lets you invest the spare change that’s left over whenever you make a purchase.

So if you buy a coffee for $3.65, 35 cents will be added to your account. It may not seem like much, but over the course of a year, that could add up to hundreds of dollars.

10. Eliminate your housing costs with a live-in flip

What are you doing with all that pandemic downtime? If you have the skills, why not try a live-in flip?

You could buy a fixer-upper with an ultra-low mortgage rate, move in and renovate the place, then flip it for a profit that rivals a year's worth of mortgage payments.

The timing is key. You can pay a lower long-term capital gains tax on your profits — rather than the higher tax for short-term gains — as long as you live in the home for at least one year.

Mortgage rates are still near historic lows, meaning you may never pay less for a home loan. Try gathering and comparing at least five mortgage offers to find the best rate.

Of course, flipping isn't only for houses. Today you can make money buying and reselling all sorts of things, including furniture, appliances and photography gear.

11. Use artificial intelligence to find a better job

Businessman or job seeker review his resume on his desk before send to finding a new job with pen, necktie, glasses and digital tablet.
Neomaster / Shutterstock

We know the job market is tough right now, so if your job hunt is coming up short, it might be time to expand your search to positions that fall outside your field.

There's a free online job board that uses artificial intelligence to match your skills, education and experience with the best jobs from more than 8 million postings.

It also provides valuable information on more than 35,000 job titles, including the credentials required and the criteria that recruiters look for in a top candidate.

12. Dump private mortgage insurance

If you have a plain-vanilla conventional mortgage and made less than a 20% down payment, you’re likely familiar with private mortgage insurance.

PMI protects the lender in case you default on your home loan — and it could be costing you up to $2,000 a year. So, how do you ditch this?

If you can manage making payments that will get you down to 80% of the original mortgage balance, you can request to have PMI removed. You also might refinance to a new home loan that’s below 80% of the home’s value.

Even if you can't junk the PMI, you can refinance and cut your monthly payment by hundreds of dollars, thanks to today's spectacularly low mortgage rates.

13. Turn clutter into cash

Vinyl record with copy space in front of a collection of albums (dummy titles), vintage process
Delpixel / Shutterstock

Mess creates stress, and if you’re already worried about money, you don’t need piles of clutter adding to your anxiety.

But trying to sell your old electronics, books and movies online can be a chore, and you might make only a fraction of what your items are worth.

We conducted a test of the top buyback services online and found Decluttr pays up to 33% more than other programs — plus it was super easy to use.

Just type in the specs of your old gadgets or use the Decluttr app to scan the barcodes on your books, video games and DVDs, and you’ll get a quote instantly. Then all you have to do is put your stuff in a box, stick on the free shipping label, and drop it off at the nearest UPS store.

14. Stop paying so much for home insurance

If your homeowners insurance bill seems steep, you might be able to cut it down to size by shopping around online for a better rate.

Just go online and compare quotes from hundreds of insurers for free, in only two minutes.

Answer a few basic questions, and you’ll instantly see the best deals available in your area.

You could save close to $1,000 a year on your homeowners policy by comparing rates, while still keeping the same level of coverage you currently have.

15. Get paid when businesses behave badly

Cropped image of male hands in handcuffs behind his back
Billion Photos / Shutterstock

When companies do the wrong thing, they get taken to court — and sometimes their customers get compensated.

Check ClassAction.com to see if you qualify for reimbursement over products or services you purchased in the past that were falsely advertised, defective or that you were overcharged for.

Recent settlements have involved companies including Apple, Tesla, Juul and others. Many class-action claims can be completed online in a few minutes, though it may take up to a year to receive your rebate.

The criteria for eligibility will vary depending on the lawsuit, but in some cases you may not even need a receipt to get reimbursed. If proof of purchase is required and you can’t find your receipt, remember to check your bank and credit card statements.

16. Turn your hobby into a lucrative side gig

Everybody's got a hobby: What's yours? You could use it to score some side gigs and supplement your income.

The world’s largest online marketplace for digital services makes it super easy to get paid for doing what you love, whether you enjoy drawing, writing or even voice acting.

It’s sort of like using a dating site — you just create a profile describing what you bring to the table, and people will find you based on what they’re looking for.

Once you start completing gigs and racking up positive reviews, you can bump up the price of your services and make even more money.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Women Healthcare Stocks With Solid Growth Potential Amid COVID-19

    Let's take a look at the three women healthcare MedTech stocks performing well lately.

  • Visa and PayPal Can Be the Cosmos and Polkadot of CBDCs

    Existing payment players have a head start in the race to integrate central bank digital currencies worldwide, says our columnist.

  • 'Haunted Countries Deserve Haunted Stories.' How America's History of Racial Housing Discrimination Inspired Amazon's New Horror Series THEM

    The first season of the horror anthology series offers a haunting look at the history of racially restrictive covenants

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • How Prince Philip spent his retirement – painting, driving, and finally relaxing

    Prince Philip was interviewed on television, somewhat reluctantly, when he turned 90, in June 2011. He said he wanted to enjoy himself – yet he did not retire. He continued to serve for another six years, finally stepping down at the end of the summer of 2017, aged 96. He did this with the full approval of the Queen, who was more than aware that he had done his bit and wanted him to have time to himself. After the annual summer holiday in Balmoral, the new arrangement kicked in. The Queen returned to London, while the Duke settled at Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate, best known historically as the home where Prince John, the epileptic youngest son of George V and Queen Mary, lived in quiet seclusion with his devoted nurse, Lala Bill. Prince John died there in 1919, aged 13. It was at Wood Farm that the Duke was able to enjoy his carriage driving, painting in watercolours and reading; he far preferred history to novels (which he somewhat mistrusted) and exchanged book suggestions with a friend. Had he returned to Buckingham Palace, he would inevitably have got caught up in Royal engagements – but at Wood Farm, he had peace and quiet. It provided a modest alternative to Sandringham and, for years, had been rented out. During a few days’ stay at Sandringham some years earlier, he had been was horrified to see a busload of cooks, telephonists and others evidently needed even for his short visit. Since then, the Royal Family had often stayed at Wood Farm, rather than open ‘the Big House’. Wood Farm is not a tiny house, but it is manageable, with minimal staff. Its furnishings are undistinguished, but a new kitchen was put in for the Duke’s benefit. With the Duke was his much-liked page, William Henderson, originally a cleaner when he joined his service in the 1980s and worked his way up.

  • Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructive atmosphere and resolving to continue the discussions. Two working groups that have been meeting in Vienna since Tuesday to brainstorm ways to secure the lifting of American sanctions and Iran's return to compliance with the deal reported their initial progress to a joint commission of diplomats from the world powers that remain in the deal — France, Germany, Britain, China and Russia. Russian delegate Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted that participants had “noted with satisfaction the initial progress made.”

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • US gun violence: Biden takes action on 'international embarrassment'

    As the White House announces new measures, Biden calls gun violence an "international embarrassment".

  • Kansas bill banning transgender students from girls’ sports heads to governor’s desk

    Neither chamber reached a veto proof majority, making the prospect slim that the bill will become law if the governor disapproves.

  • Europe's vaccine drive set to pick up as 100 millionth dose delivered

    Europe has taken delivery of more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that should help the region's initially sluggish inoculation drive finally gather momentum, according to a weekly monitoring report. A total of 104 million doses have been sent to countries in the European Union and European Economic Area, working out at 27.7 doses per 100 inhabitants, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. It's a rare piece of good news for a vaccination campaign that has relied on a centralised EU procurement and approvals process that has been made to look slow by Israel, Britain and the United States.

  • Airlines pull some 737 MAX jets on electrical issue

    Just five months after Boeing’s troubled 737 MAX jets finally returned to service, more turbulence. U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 of those jets Friday. The moves come one day after Boeing told the Federal Aviation Administration that it recommends temporarily removing some planes from service so it can address a manufacturing issue that could affect its backup power control unit. The aerospace giant wants 16 MAX customers to verify – in its words – “that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.” In response, Southwest Airlines removed 30 MAX planes from its schedule; American took out 17, and United pulled 16 MAX planes. The airlines have no estimate as to when the planes could return to the skies. A Boeing spokeswoman said the issue is not related to the key safety system tied to the two fatal crashes that led to the 20-month long grounding of the MAX planes. Boeing shares fell on the news in early trading Friday, making them the Dow’s top decliner.

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘Jan. 6 changed everything’: Will Capitol riot mark a return to fortress policing?

    Police adopt a military-like stance in the wake of security failures during the Capitol riot, at odds with calls to "defund the police."

  • York County shooting suspect, former NFL player Phillip Adams, will be tested for CTE

    Exclusive: The brain of York County mass shooting suspect Phillip Adams will be tested for CTE. Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner, said that she spoke with the Adams family about having the procedure done.

  • The defender who might be elusive for Dolphins and outside-the-box front-seven solutions

    There’s no greater need for the Dolphins on defense in this draft than finding another edge rusher, a position where Miami is lacking after the offseason jettisoning of Kyle Van Noy (released) and Shaq Lawson (traded to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney).

  • Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye to fill need on roster

    A.J. Bouye is suspended for the first two games of the season due to a performance enhancing drug violation.

  • Elon Musk's Neuralink 'shows monkey playing Pong with mind'

    The entrepreneur makes bold claims for how the technology can be used to help paraplegics walk again.

  • A Surprising Opinion From Justice Thomas May Signal an Ominous Shift on Free Speech

    Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. One of the justices, Clarence Thomas, broke from his traditional judicial role and weighed in on a matter of public policy. The issue is so-called Big Tech censorship.