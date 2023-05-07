16 Wholesome Teachers Who Were Mistreated By Their Students' Parents, I'm Deeply Sorry To Report
"I had 'pray-away-the-gay' parents who thought that my school was 'teaching their child to be gay' because some of our teachers were gay. They also thought I was deeply religious (because they wanted to believe it), and therefore 'on their side.' Wrong on both counts. They jumped to the conclusion after I said that I thought it was important parents instill a strong moral code in their children. I said that their irrational beliefs do not make a strong moral code."