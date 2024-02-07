After 16 years, big-box retailer will soon close this Kansas City location

Best Buy is closing its Tiffany Springs store at 9130 N. Skyview Ave. in Kansas City’s Northland.

The last day of business will be March 2.

“This was a part of our regular and ongoing review process of stores as leases come up for renewal,” a Best Buy spokesperson told The Star on Wednesday. “We’re doing everything we can to help all employees find positions at other nearby stores or within Best Buy.”

A nearby Best Buy location near Liberty, at 8500 N. Flintlock Road, remains open.

The Northland store was an original anchor tenant at Tiffany Springs when that development debuted in 2008 at the confluence of Interstate 29 and Missouri 152 Highway.