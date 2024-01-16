After 16 years, downtown Boise restaurant abruptly closes. ‘We’re all sad about it’

The Bang Bang Shrimp have gone silent in downtown Boise.

Bonefish Grill, 855 W. Broad St., has closed. A familiar sight at the corner of 9th and Broad streets, the chain restaurant debuted in the City of Trees in spring of 2008.

Bonefish Grill’s last day was Sunday, Jan. 14, assistant manager Ahmad Alharbyah said. “We didn’t know until yesterday, we found out.”

“We’re all sad about it,” Alharbyah added by phone. “I’ve been working here for 14 years.”

Bonefish Grill might not be gone from Idaho’s capital city for long. There’s a chance the brand could be revived inside Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, where it would share space, Alharbyah said. Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill both are subsidiaries of Bloomin’ Brands.

Although Bonefish Grill has closed, the banner out front advertising available restaurant space refers to the spot next door still remembered by many Boiseans as Ha’Penny Bridge Irish Pub. More recently, it was home to BoDo Barrelhouse and Deluca's. Michael Deeds/mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

For now, though, Bonefish Grill has no Idaho presence.

A franchise location, Bonefish Grill exited downtown for multiple reasons, Alharbyah said. Issues ranged from terms of a new lease that included a rent hike to equipment problems at the space, he said. “It just added up money-wise. They want to open in another location, I guess.”

Founded in 2000 in Florida, Bonefish Grill is known for seafood — including its fan-favorite signature starter, Bang Bang Shrimp. The menu also features steaks, chicken and a half-pound hamburger. With a liquor license, Bonefish Grill in downtown Boise also poured an array of craft cocktails.

A casual-dining restaurant, Bonefish Grill offers a variety of seafood and steak dishes. Dave Spataro/Bonefish Grill/Facebook