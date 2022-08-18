16 years after dragging death, man resentenced

Aug. 18—DANVERS — Just over 15 years ago, in May 2007, a Lawrence Superior Court judge told Roy Dowds Jr.: "You will never be out of prison. Given your conduct and given your past history, you don't deserve to be."

Dowds, 48, has spent most of the time since serving a life sentence without parole for the first-degree murder of Keith Koster, a 20-year-old Boxford man killed after Dowds stole the younger man's SUV from a parking lot on Route 114 and Koster tried to stop him, only to die when Dowds crashed into a utility pole.

Then, 2 1/2 years ago, the state's highest court, apparently moved by the details of Dowds' abusive and neglect-filled childhood, during which he suffered brain trauma and ingested lead paint, decided that Dowds should have a chance at freedom. The Supreme Judicial Court reduced the jury's 2007 first-degree murder conviction to second-degree murder, making Dowds eligible to seek parole after 15 years.

On Wednesday, his attorney, David Nathanson, tried to bring that parole eligibility date even closer, asking a judge to essentially credit Dowds with five years he served on a probation violation — a move that would have enabled Dowds to seek parole almost immediately.

But Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler called that something that would "almost be to reward him," by wiping away the punishment Dowds received for violating his probation in a "remarkably similar" crime in Salem in which Dowds tried twice to run down a Salem police officer while driving a stolen car in 2000.

Granting such a request would be "inconsistent with justice," Drechsler ruled on Wednesday as he re-sentenced Dowds to 15 years to life in prison.

Dowds will have to wait another four years before he can seek parole.

It was the most, at this point, the family of Koster could expect after the 2019 Supreme Judicial Court decision — which, prosecutor James Gubitose said, had taken Dowds' history of traumatic brain injury and resulting lack of impulse control into account in reducing the jury's original verdict.

Asking for the judge to effectively reduce the penalty for Koster's murder to 11 years to life, Gubitose argued, amounted to "double dipping."

Nathanson said Dowds is "devastated by what he did. He realizes the worth of the life he took."

He also disputed the judge's characterizations of a record of past violence, saying Dowds committed "property and survival crimes."

"He made some bad decisions," Nathanson told the judge. "He has stolen, but he didn't set out to hurt people."

Even as Nathanson has sought to shield details of Dowds' history — filing his sentencing memorandum under seal and on Wednesday asking, unsuccessfully, to argue part of his case at sidebar, out of earshot of Koster's family and two Salem News journalists — he has relied heavily on it in arguing his case. Nathanson told Drechsler the original judge in the case, now retired, had no way of knowing about the COVID-19 pandemic, or of the conditions at MCI Norfolk, or about Dowds' history of trauma that "made doing time harder" for him than others.

That, the victim's brother, Brian Koster suggested, was akin to asking to be "let out of prison with essentially a doctor's note."

"Where's the justice in that?" his brother asked Drechsler.

Koster's two other brothers described how his loss has affected them, and their children, nephews and nieces that Keith Koster will never know. They all agree that Keith, the youngest of the four Koster sons, would have been everyone's favorite uncle.

"Why would anyone think it would be a good idea to let this career criminal back into society?" Richard Koster Jr. asked the judge. "No other family should have to experience a tragedy at this man's hands."

"Let's make this clear," said Kevin Koster, another brother, to Dowds. "You're not the victim. He is the victim. It is our family that carries the burden of this loss. You chose to steal a car and you chose not to let him off. You could have stopped. You not only killed my brother, but each of my family members died a little that day."

The victim's father, Richard Koster Sr., showed Drechsler photos of his son. "Keith was special ... he lit up a room."

He described how his son wanted to become a state police trooper to help people.

"This guy," Koster Sr. said, pointing to Dowds, "since he was 17 years old, in and out of jail. He was out for a month and a half, he kills my son. He didn't want to go back. He wanted him gone. He wanted to scrape him off like a bug."

Koster, of Boxford, was a recent graduate of Masconomet Regional High School, where he had been quarterback of the football team.

Dowds had recently been paroled from a three- to five-year prison term and was on probation for stealing a woman's car from behind the Hawthorne Hotel in Salem and then attempting to run down a Salem police officer who had tried to stop him back in 2000.

On the evening of May 4, 2006, Koster was working at Giblee's, a menswear store on Route 114 in Danvers, when he learned that someone had gone into his Ford Explorer, parked outside the store.

Dowds would later tell investigators he'd been visiting a friend in Beverly and was walking back to the Lawrence rooming house he'd been living in when he spotted the SUV.

Koster ran up to the SUV and began yelling at the driver to stop. Instead, Dowds pulled out into traffic, with Koster hanging off the side.

Dowds traveled a short distance westbound, veering side to side in what prosecutors said was an attempt to shake Koster off the SUV. He then crashed into a utility pole, and ran away. Police found him hiding in the high grass behind several nearby businesses.

Dowds told investigators he knew that if caught he'd be sent back to prison to finish the sentence in the Salem case.

Prior to standing trial for the murder, another now-retired judge, Leila Kern, revoked Dowds' probation in the Salem case and sentenced him to serve another five years in prison for that.

At the conclusion of his murder trial, Judge Richard Welch imposed the mandatory life sentence on Dowds but ordered that he first complete that five-year term for the probation violation.

Nathanson, who has been representing Dowds since 2009 in several efforts to win a new trial, suggested Wednesday that at the time, Welch's decision was merely "symbolic."

Drechsler disagreed, however, saying he believes both Welch and Kern had considered Dowds' record and the seriousness of the crimes in sentencing him.

In its 2019 decision, the SJC concluded that while it would not grant Dowds a new trial, it found that a history of "two serious brain injuries as a child, which produced long-term brain damage ... caused abnormal brain functioning that inhibits the defendant's ability to control his impulses."

"The defendant's traumatic brain injuries prevented him from restraining his impulses such that, at the time of the offense, his conduct was driven by his incapacity for self-monitoring or self-control," Justice Frank Gaziano wrote for the court in 2019. "These uncommon facts were not presented to the jury. In such unique circumstances, a verdict of murder in the second degree is more consonant with justice than is a verdict of murder in the first degree."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

