After 16 years in federal prison, a 63-year-old bank robber heads back to prison for rape

CANTON – A bank robber released last week after serving a 16-year federal prison sentence is back behind bars for raping a woman in 2004.

Frank Degraffinreed, 63, formerly of Canton, was sent to federal prison in 2005 after robbing his fourth bank, federal court records show.

While incarcerated, he was indicted on state charges in 2012 for the kidnapping, robbery, and rape of a woman in 2004 along Dressler Road NW in Jackson Township.

Degraffinreed pleaded guilty in 2013 and was sentenced by Stark County Common Pleas Judge John Haas to serve eight years in state prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Degraffinreed wanted to serve his federal and state prison time all at once, but two Stark County judges denied his requests.

Degraffinreed's battle over sentencing

Haas originally ruled Degraffinreed's state prison time would be served after he completed his federal prison sentence.

Degraffinreed asked the court to serve the time concurrently, citing his age and medical issues. But his request was denied three times by Haas and his successor Judge Natalie Haupt.

"Mr. Degraffinreed was convicted by a jury of his peers for the crimes he committed. This office hasn’t received any information that indicates this sentence should not be served as it was handed down by the judge," Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone told The Canton Repository.

Degraffinreed completed his federal sentence and was booked into the Stark County Jail last week. He's now been sent to Ohio's Correctional Reception Center to begin his eight-year sentence.

He's expected to be released in 2029.

